Register
20:19 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020.

    US Dow Plummets 410 Points Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Stimulus Uncertainties

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080725968_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_48376fa218011fb0abb79a190af5d983.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010191080820015-US-Dow-Plummets-410-Points-Amid-Rising-COVID-19-Cases-Stimulus-Uncertainties/

    US stocks fell on Monday based on pessimistic news that negotiations on a new COVID-19 stimulus package would likely fail, even as coronavirus cases in the US and Europe continue to rise rapidly.

    US stocks declined sharply on Monday after new developments pointed to a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones closed at 28,195.42 on Monday, 410.89 points lower than it opened; the Nasdaq fell by 192.67 points to close at 11,478.88, and the S&P 500 declined by 56.89 points, closing at 3,426.92.

    Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned that just 48 hours remained for her and US Treasury Secretary Steve Minuchin to reach a deal on a new COVID-19 economic aid package before the November 3 election.

    "The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do," Pelosi told ABC's This Week on Sunday. "But we're saying to them we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not? And what is the language."

    However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that while the Senate may vote on some measures later this week, including a stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program bill, he remained cool to the much larger bill sought by Democrats.

    Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told CNBC Wall Street investors are “going to continue to be very sensitive to any talk that has anything to do with stimulus.”

    “The way we’ve rallied [off the March lows] has been by expecting better cyclical news in terms of a vaccine, the Federal Reserve being very easy and [fiscal] stimulus,” Wren said. “I think all three of those are very important and we’ve got one leg that’s been pulled out or, at least, it’s wobbly.”

    Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have continued to surge in the US and in Europe, as global coronavirus cases hit 40 million on Monday.

    According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has recorded 387,692 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, including more than 47,000 new cases on Sunday alone. Meanwhile, Europe is registering roughly 97,000 new cases per day, a 44% spike from last week.

    At his rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday, US President Donald Trump said "The pandemic will soon end ... It's rounding the corner. They hate it when I say it."

    Related:

    French First Lady Brigitte Macron Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-Positive Person
    Fauci 'Absolutely Not' Surprised Trump Got COVID-19 at 'Superspreader' Rose Garden Event
    COVID-19 Survives on Human Skin Five Times Longer Than Seasonal Flu - Study
    Tags:
    bill, relief, economic stimulus, COVID-19, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse