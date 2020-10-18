Register
12:51 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Boeing 737 MAX returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington

    ‘Phased’ Re-Entry of 737 Max as American Airlines Set to Operate Boeing Jet on Miami-NY Flights

    © REUTERS / Jason Redmond
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010181080808270-phased-re-entry-of-737-max-as-american-airlines-set-to-operate-boeing-jet-on-miami-ny-flights/

    The 737 Max, grounded worldwide after two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people, has been inching its way closer to resuming commercial flights, with European regulators announcing last week that changes have made the plane safe enough to operate there before year-end.

    American Airlines Group Inc. intends to resume use of the embattled 737 Max, manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), for daily passenger flights, reports Bloomberg.

    For its debut flights after its worldwide grounding in March 2019, the airliner is to service the Miami-New York corridor on a daily basis, starting 29 December through 4 January, reads a statement by the Fort Worth, Texas-based company.

    The carrier added it would “take a phased approach” to returning the Max to operational service after it has fully received approval to fly. This cautious stance will also apply to whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond 4 January.

    Contingent on FAA approval, American Airlines will fly the Max daily on one Miami-LaGuardia-Miami routing, with flights available for booking starting 24 October.

    Customers, says the carrier, will be made aware that they will be flying on a Max airliner.

    “We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified,” said the company.

    Uncertainty regarding the timeline of when the Max will receive final certification by aviation regulators forced American Airlines on 17 October to ditch from its schedule more than 1,900 flights originally planned on 737 Max planes from December through 21 March 2021.

    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle

    The flights have been transferred to other aircraft, according to an email from the carrier, cited by Bloomberg.

    Driven by the same uncertainty, American Airlines moved simulator-based training on the 737 Max to December from November earlier this month. However, it offered assurances that this would not hamper the training of a sufficient number of pilots by the time the jet returns to the skies.

    The carrier has 24 737 Max planes at its disposal, with orders for another 76.

    Boeing’s Max Judged ‘Safe’

    Last week, Europe's top aviation regulator had reportedly pronounced Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft safe enough to resume flights in the region’s skies, according to the outlet.

    ​The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had said it was carrying out reviews of final paperwork before a crucial draft airworthiness directive slated for November.

    "Our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us. What we discussed with Boeing is the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels," EASA executive director Patrick Ky was cited as saying by the outlet.

    According to Ky, the sensor would be able to help pilots navigate in circumstances when mechanical angle-of-attack sensors in the aircraft failed.

    The development of the so-called ‘synthetic sensor’ will take 20 to 24 months, with the software-based solution required on the larger Max 10 variant before its planned debut in 2022. The sensor upgrade shall then be retrofitted for use with other versions.

    Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration, the US' main certification body, is holding back from making any specific timing predictions regarding the 737 Max, although FAA chief Steve Dickson flew the airliner at the end of September and acknowledged the plane’s controls felt “very comfortable”.

    Nevertheless, the review process isn’t yet complete, with legislation requiring that the FAA issue its airworthiness directive on the MAX 737 before EASA and other agencies around the world can lift the grounding.

    While Boeing has yet to submit its final package of documentation, including software audits and safety assessments, the move is expected soon, a source was cited by the outlet as saying.

    Chicago-based Boeing found itself in the crosshairs after two fatal air crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 (29 October 2018) and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (10 March 2019) that killed 346 passengers.

    The crashes were reportedly linked mainly to the plane's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which caused the two aircraft to nosedive despite pilots’ efforts to stabilise the plane, among other flaws.

    In March 2019, global aviation authorities grounded the 737 MAX worldwide.

    The crisis has cost beleaguered Boeing billions of dollars; former Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg quit his job in the wake of the scrutiny.

    Related:

    Boeing to Cut Jobs Beyond 10 Percent April Target Amid COVID-19, 737 MAX Crises, CEO Says - Report
    Boeing 737 MAX Safety System Development ‘Wasn’t a Mistake’, Former Planemaker Exec Claims: Report
    Federal Aviation Agency Chief Says Conducted 737 MAX Test Flight After 2 Deadly Crashes
    European Agency To Return 737 MAX To Flight As Boeing Reports Nearly 1,000 Scrapped Orders - Report
    Tags:
    billionare, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing 737 MAX, 737 Max, Boeing, Boeing, Boeing, American Airlines Group
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse