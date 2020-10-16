Register
11:15 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle

    European Agency To Return 737 MAX To Flight As Boeing Reports Nearly 1,000 Scrapped Orders - Report

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107331/90/1073319049_0:322:4345:2767_1200x675_80_0_0_5ea3107ea04fa27ae25dddc6d99a6a12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010161080787219-european-agency-to-return-737-max-to-flight-as-boeing-reports-nearly-1000-scrapped-orders---report-/

    The US aerospace firm has been reportedly cleared for progress in talks to return to Europe's skies, despite uncertainty with US regulators following two deadly crashes and information leaks on the company's conduct, it was revealed on Friday.

    The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has reportedly said Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft is safe enough to return to flight in the the bloc's airspace, Bloomberg reported.

    Europe's top aviation regulator added it is performing reviews of final paperwork before a crucial draft airworthiness directive set for November.

    "Our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us. What we discussed with Boeing is the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels," EASA executive director Patrick Ky told Bloomberg.

    According to the exec, the sensor would help pilots navigate if mechanical angle-of-attack sensors in the aircraft failed.

    The news comes as the Federal Aviation Administration has made similar moves to recertify the plane, despite the US regulator being hit by scandals from the original certification process.

    FAA administrator Stephen Dickson announced in late September that progress had been made to fix problems with the aircraft but added there would be no solid timeline for clearing the plane to return.

    Cancelled Orders Amid COVID-19, 737 MAX Grounding

    The interview comes amid concerns that cancelled or impaired orders for the aviation firm have reached nearly 1,000 units, with no sales reported in September due to the 737 Max crisis and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Boeing Corporate Offices
    Boeing Media Room
    Boeing Profits Plummet $2.4bn in Two Months as Troubled Firm Reveals Q2 Results, Ends 747 Production
    983 plane orders were cancelled this year, accounting for nearly a third of lost sales, according to data from the company published on Tuesday.

    Remaining cancellations were considered potentially scrapped by US accounting standards, Bloomberg reported.

    Further headaches were revealed after just 28 planes were delivered in third quarter reports, down from 63 units in 2019, due to ongoing production problems requiring additional repairs for 787 Dreamliners, it was reported.

    “We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer-term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," company chief financial officer, Greg Smith, said in a statement.

    Numerous problems for the Chicago-based firm erupted after two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people, leading to global aviation authorities grounding the plane from March last year.

    Boeing airplane manufacturing plant outside Seattle, in Renton, Washington
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Boeing, FAA 'Recklessly' Hid Design Flaws in 737 Max Planes to Dodge Regulations, Whistleblower Says
    The crashes were linked mainly to the plane's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which caused the two aircraft to nosedive despite pilot efforts to stabilise the plane, among other flaws, whistleblowers revealed.

    The troubled aerospace company may lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce, according to chief executive David Calhoun. Following revenue losses of over $19bn in its commercial aircraft, the company has shifted to space and defence.

    Production for several aircraft, including 737 MAX, 777, 777X and 787 planes, are set to be slashed in the coming months, and will cease for the 747 "Queen of the Skies".

    Related:

    Boeing, FAA 'Recklessly' Hid Design Flaws in 737 Max Planes to Dodge Regulations, Whistleblower Says
    Pentagon is BAE: Defence Firm CEOs Send Letters to US Gov't for Up to $15bn COVID-19 Lifeline
    Boeing to Cut Jobs Beyond 10 Percent April Target Amid COVID-19, 737 MAX Crises, CEO Says - Report
    The Big Short: Michael Burry's Scion Dumps Boeing Shares Amid Struggle With COVID-19, 737 MAX Crises
    Tags:
    Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), plane crash, The Boeing Co, Boeing 787, Boeing 767, Boeing 777, Boeing 737, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse