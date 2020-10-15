Register
12:18 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arrival's electric van, which is being trialled by the Royal Mail, UPS and DHL.

    Switched On: Russian Entrepreneur Gets US$118 Mln Boost for Electric Van Manufacturer

    © Photo : Arrival
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080778055_0:16:1201:691_1200x675_80_0_0_fbec22f88de0b382e7ee71cf7ce26439.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010151080778580-switched-on-russian-entrepreneur-gets-us118-mln-boost-for-electric-van-manufacturer/

    There will be two million commercial vans in the UK by 2025 and a company owned by a Russian entrepreneur are planning to seize a chunk of the market. Arrival’s electric vehicles will have zero emissions and should prove popular among delivery firms keen to appeal to green customers.

    One of the world’s biggest asset management funds, BlackRock, has agreed to invest US$118m (£91m) in Arrival, a British start-up which is aiming to carve out a slice of the lucrative commercial van market.

    Arrival - which was set up in 2015 by Denis Sverdlov, a Russian entrepreneur - has already produced a prototype electric van which is being trialled by UPS, DHL and the Royal Mail.

    ​Earlier this year two South Korean motor companies, Hyundai and Kia, invested $116 million (£90 million) to buy a three percent share in Arrival, valuing the firm at $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion).

    Now New York-based BlackRock has come on board and will help fund the creation of a factory in South Carolina.

    Arrival has another factory in Bicester, Oxfordshire and research sites in nearby Banbury and Reading.

    The Bicester factory can produce 10,000 vehicles a year, which is a fraction of the output of a traditional factory, hence why it is being described as a microfactory.

    But Arrival has big ambitions.

    On its website it says: "These microfactories, combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles that are competitively priced to fossil fuel variants."

    Currently its electric van costs £36,000 ($46,500), which is much more expensive than an equivalent conventionally-fuelled van, such as the Mercedes Sprinter, which costs £25,000 ($32,000).

    Mr Sverdlov, who set up Arrival using capital from the sale of his Russian mobile phone business, Yota, in 2012, said: "We are excited to welcome BlackRock as a strategic financial investor…This additional capital will be invested into Arrival’s growth, as we deepen and expand our presence in the US and other new markets globally."

    Arrival says it has received an order for 10,000 electric vans from UPS.

    On its website the company says: "This investment is a reflection of the significant market opportunity for electric vehicles, particularly in the commercial segment, which continues to grow with increasing demand for ecommerce and is predicted to reach eight million commercial and passenger fleets by 2030 in the US alone."

    Tags:
    BlackRock, Hyundai, arrival, Yota, Denis Sverdlov, electric vehicles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse