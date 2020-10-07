Polish Watchdog Fines Gazprom Partners Around $60 Million Over Nord Stream 2 Construction

Last month, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said that Warsaw is ready to offer Germany access to its Baltic Pipe gas pipeline project in place of the Nord Stream 2 project.

The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) announced on Wednesday that it had fined partners of the Russian energy giant Gazprom about $ 60 million over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the anti-monopoly watchdog's go-ahead.

UOKiK also slapped a $7.6-billion fine on Gazprom for building Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 is a $10.5 billion joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom, Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie, and UK/Dutch energy conglomerate Royal Dutch Shell.

The Wednesday move by UOKiK comes after watchdog president Tomasz Chrostny initiated in early June proceedings against Gazprom for its “failure” to provide documents pertaining to the UOKiK’s probe into the Nord Stream project.

Chrostny said that in light of this, “the [Russian] company is liable for a financial penalty of up to 50 million euros", irrespective of “any consequences that may arise from proceedings”, according to the UOKiK’s website.

UOKiK requested the documents in early February, with Jens D. Mueller, spokesman for the Nord Stream 2 AG operator, insisting at the time that the requests were irrelevant to the construction of the pipeline.

This followed UOKiK announcing the start of its probe into Nord Stream 2 investors in May 2018, accusing the companies of breaching the UOKiK’s previous ban on the construction of the pipeline. Poland has repeatedly voiced its opposition to the project, which has also been repeatedly denounced and threatened with sanctions by the United States.

The UOKiK ban dates back to 2016, when it blocked the Nord Stream 2 project, citing an alleged threat that Poland’s anti-trust laws were being violated.

The move came after Gazprom and five of its partners submitted application to the UOKiK, asking it to grant permission for a joint venture. Although Nord Stream 2 does not run through Poland’s economic zone, its permission was necessary due to EU legal issues. Despite the UOKiK ban, the companies proceeded with the project, which is operated by Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Gazprom.