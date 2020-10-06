Moscow Region Supplies Medical Masks to the Netherlands, Portugal

"Despite the difficult time for export - when there are no exhibitions, offline events, forced suspension of the work of enterprises - we have found new tools for promoting our business. Thus, in the first half of 2020, the volume of exports practically remained at the same level as it was last year and amounted to 3.09 billion rubles, against 3.12 billion a year earlier. Machinery, equipment, vehicles and chemical products remain the dominant part of the export structure", Ekaterina Zinovieva, the minister of investment, industry and science of the Moscow Region, said.
A manufacturer of medical masks, the "Nonwovens" enterprise, has signed contracts worth $10 million for the supply of products to the Netherlands and Portugal.
In total, 88 enterprises in the Moscow Region turned to the services of the Regional Fund for the Support of Foreign Economic Activity during the period between July and September.
