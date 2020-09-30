Register
11:55 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)

    WTO Reportedly Okays EU to Hit $4bn in US Goods With Tariffs for Boeing Subsidies Amid Trade Row

    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009301080618941-wto-reportedly-okays-eu-to-hit-4bn-in-us-goods-with-tariffs-for-boeing-subsidies-amid-trade-row/

    The ruling comes ahead of the US elections, where Washington hit the EU with $7.5bn in goods over subsidies for European rival Airbus, according to media reports.

    The European Union can impose retaliatory tariffs on goods from the United States totalling $4bn USD for subsidies provided to US aerospace firm Boeing Co, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    Officials in Washington and Brussels were informed of the decision on Friday, with the award set to be published in a few weeks. The 16-year-long trade row at the WTO has involved numerous plane makers in the world's largest corporate dispute.

    An Airbus A320 aircraft
    © Sputnik / MArina Lystseva
    US Should Cancel Tariffs as EU Meets WTO Rules on Airbus, Madrid Says
    According to a Boeing spokesperson cited in the report, Airbus had ignored its decision to cancel tax cuts in Washington state to resolve the dispute.

    Boeing aircraft not formally adopted by the WTO were 'unlikely' to be hit by EU tariffs before 3 November, when US voters are set to choose the next US president, sources from both sides of the dispute added as quoted by Reuters.

    Despite US sources stating their $7.5bn in core tariffs favoured Boeing, EU sources said that their award excludes roughly $4.2bn in tariffs against the US from a previous case, totalling $8.2bn in penalties.

    World Trade Organization (WTO) logo at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva
    © Sputnik / Ruben Sprich
    WTO Sides With China in Tariff Row With US
    The news comes just weeks after the WTO ruled that the US had violated trade rules with massive tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 as part of US president Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with Beijing, with the organisation demanding that the US conform tariffs to WTO rules as a member of the body.

    Washington slapped over $200bn in tariffs on Chinese goods amid the trade war. Both sides are expected to abide by Phase One agreements inked in 2019, despite ties falling to historical lows after Trump accused Beijing of causing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese government has routinely and strongly criticised the accusations as false, in addition to denying US claims that it had abused trade agreements.

    Related:

    Made in China: US Reclassifies Hong Kong Exports Amid Push to Alter Beijing’s WTO Status
    WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US Duties on Lumber
    Britain Will Observe WTO Subsidy Rules After Brexit Transition Period, Business Minister Says
    WTO Sides With China in Tariff Row With US
    Tags:
    United States, European Union, trade row, subsidies, The Boeing Co, trade, tariffs, World Trade Organization (WTO), WTO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse