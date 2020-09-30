US Under Secretary of State Krach: There is Really No Future With Huawei

Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic affairs Keith Krach has praised Germany’s move to impose restrictions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei.
"We are seeing things moving in the right direction in Germany […]. There is really no future with Huawei”, he told reporters during an online forum on Wednesday.
The statement comes German officials said last week that the country's new rules stipualte an option for senior cabinet members to issue objections based on political risk before Huawei components enter German networks.
This followed Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei saying in a statement in early September that the company had been forced to change numerous components and algorithms in its devices to cope with restrictions from the United States.
“We have had to modify thousands of electronic boards, replace parts, and algorithms to cope with … (the ban) from the US”, he pointed out.
This followed trade restrictions from the Trump administration, which blocked Huawei’s access to key technologies and prompted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to shutter all orders for the Shenzhen-based firm amid fears from the trade ban, causing Huawei's chipmaking wing HiSilicon to end production of its iconic Kirin series chipsets.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)