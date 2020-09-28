Register
12:49 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HSBC

    HSBC Shares, FTSE 100 Jump as China's Ping An Boosts Stake Amid Bank Scandal, COVID-19 Profit Losses

    HSBC
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080596874_0:136:3072:1864_1200x675_80_0_0_37aea69589b3271523654f7d5214084f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009281080595951-hsbc-shares-ftse-100-jump-as-chinas-ping-an-boosts-stake-amid-bank-scandal-covid-19-profit-losses/

    The major boost to Britain's largest bank came amid turmoil on its role in two US-led investigations involving a prominent exec for the world's leading IT telecoms provider and a scandal involving financial fraud in Hong Kong, according to reports.

    Shares for HSBC spiked on Monday in China and London after holding conglomerate Ping An Insurance increased its shares in the British multinational bank from 7.95 percent to 8 percent, a regulatory filing on Friday said.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of a branch office of HSBC bank at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 9, 2015
    © REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
    Leaked FinCEN Files Show HSBC Bank Knowingly Facilitated Fraudulent Transactions, Reports Suggest
    HSBC shares listed in Hong Kong were boosted 9.93 percent following the reports, with its London stocks raised over 10 percent in opening trading hours on Monday, with the FTSE 100 gaining 86 points to 5,928, or a 1.5 percent jump.

    Ping An Insurance placed 20th on Fortune's 'Change the World' list in September for its Good Doctor scheme, which allowed medical professionals to hold 1.1bn consultations over two weeks amid the COVID-19 crisis.

    “HSBC shares have received a decent boost as one of its largest shareholders Ping An raised its stake from 7.95% to 8%, pulling the shares off their 11-year London trading lows, seen at the end of last week. This has helped the rest of the sector enjoy a decent rebound, with Standard Chartered also sharply higher,” CMC Markets’ analyst Michael Hewson said.

    The news comes after HSBC's Asian wing plummeted to 25-year lows after the BBC reported the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) had accused the bank of money laundering funds in Hong Kong, among others.

    The bank also cancelled dividend payouts in March in the UK due to pressures from British regulators, with similar measures potentially taking place in its Hong Kong branches, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Shares for the financial institution went in freefall roughly 47 percent due to COVID-19 and profits stood at just $4.3bn this year compared to $12.4bn the same period in 2019, or a nearly 65 percent drop, it was reported.

    The bank also announced it would cut up to 35,000 jobs and shed $100bn in company assets as it struggled to keep up with competitors amid the pandemic, it announced in February.

    According to the bank, it also plans to boost its investments across Asia and scale back European and US operations in a bid to save $4.5bn in costs.

    HSBC Hits Back at Allegations It Framed Huawei CFO

    This picture taken on August 26, 2016 shows a driver uses his smartphone to pay the highway toll by way of Alipay, an app of Alibaba's online payment service, at Pengbu toll station on the Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province on September 21, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Shared Values? Alibaba Ranks Second in Fortune 500 Change the World List of Responsible Global Firms
    HSBC's London operations slammed accusations from Chinese media stating the company had 'framed' Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, adding it had responded to US Department of Justice requests with "factual information".

    Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting a potential extradition to the US by Canadian courts for allegedly misleading the bank on the Chinese tech giant's business with blacklisted Iranian firm Skycom.

    According to US prosecutors, Huawei had allegedly used a firm to do business with Iranian telecoms, violating sanctions against Tehran in effect at the time, which the Chinese telecom giant and Meng have denied.

    Meng's lawyers argued in recent disclosures that the US had intentionally omitted vital information provided to a senior HSBC employee in 2013, adding that Huawei had sold all of its shares and Meng had resigned as Skycom's director.

    But requests from her defence team to see the documents were blocked by Canadian courts, media reports revealed.

    The news comes amid the ongoing US trade war on China after Washington placed Huawei along with over 70 Chinese firms on an Entity List in May last year, citing national security threats, and blocked access to numerous American technologies such as semiconductors and software.

    Both Huawei and Beijing have denied all US claims it uses technologies to spy on behalf of the Chinese government.

    Related:

    HSBC to Cut 35,000 Jobs, Reduce Europe, US Footprints in Bid to Expand Asian and Middle East Markets
    HSBC 'Has No Malice Against Huawei', Bank Says Amid Reports It 'Framed' Chinese Tech Giant
    Profits of UK's Biggest Bank HSBC Plunge 65 Percent in COVID-19 Fallout
    Leaked FinCEN Files Show HSBC Bank Knowingly Facilitated Fraudulent Transactions, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    profit warning, shares, corporate profits, stocks, banking, fraud, Meng Wanzhou, China, HSBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse