Register
15:59 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei CONNECT 2020 Summit

    Huawei to Boost Global Access To EduTech, Green Programmes Amid COVID-19 Crises, Official Says

    PureZheng
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080561265_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6eeb5508004b75b1c316d242abb78a5a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009241080560406-huawei-to-boost-global-access-to-edutech-green-programmes-amid-covid-19-crises-official-says/

    Speaking at a key summit in Shanghai, a top official said that the Chinese tech giant would boost such sectors via technologies, applications and improving skills, and urged more partners to join a programme aimed at boosting digital inclusion so that 'no one will be left behind'.

    Huawei Technologies is willing to work with global partners for its TECH4ALL initiative to boost digital inclusion in education and environmental protection, Kevin Zhang, chief marketing officer of Huawei ICT Infrastructure, said at the Huawei CONNECT 2020 event on Thursday.

    Numerous officials such as Zhang Xinsheng, president for the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Stefania Giannini, education assistant director-general for UNESCO, spoke at the summit.

    Guo Ping
    Huawei Technologies
    Innovate, Grow, Win Together: Huawei Unveils 'Five Domains' Plan to Grow Business Amid Global Crises
    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had widened the gap in access to digital services, with up to 1.6bn students across 106 countries affected by school closures and other factors, it was learned.

    But the Chinese firm also launched its Learn Anytime Education Alliance with over 100 partners in education to provide access to online learning platforms for over 50m students amid the pandemic, the company revealed.

    Huawei, a core member of UNESCO's Global Education Coalition, partnered with Sengal's Ministry of National Education and local carrier Sonatel to provide support in the COVID-19 crisis, among other such programmes.

    "UNESCO is working with Huawei to build an Open School System based on technology that will provide an inclusive, equitable, and crisis-resilient education platform in Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, and other countries," Giannini said in her speech.

    Huawei's DigiTruck initiative was launched in October 2019 in Kenya, converting shipping containers and buses into mobile classrooms, reaching over 1,500 students and teachers in remote regions.

    Further programmes aimed to tackle concerns over numerous challenges for nature conservation worsened by the crisis, including monitoring endangered species and others, it was found.

    “If properly and smartly used, technology can become an important tool for responding to environmental crises and achieve sustainable development," Zhang Xinsheng told the audience.

    Integrating multiple technologies, including drones, telecommunications and satellites, China's Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park built a natural resource system to monitor the park's biodiversity and species count as well as human interactions for conservationists to analyse data remotely.

    The Rainforest Connection (RFCx) also used Huawei technologies along with second-hand phones to build 'Guardians' or solar-powered mobiles to detect illegal logging in countries such as Costa Rica and the Philippines, reaching over 14 countries and 3,300 square kilometres of rainforest land.

    The Shenzhen-based company plans to work with the IUCN on its Tech4Nature programme by applying digital technologies to conserve forest and marine ecosystems in over 300 protected regions globally.

    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei: Australia Will Reportedly Lose $100m, 1,000 Jobs Amid Canberra's 5G Ban, US-China Trade War
    Such technologies could help improve nature conservation, Dr Feng Limin, ecologist for the Amur Tiger and Amur Leopard Monitoring and Research Centre at China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.

    The news comes after company rotating chairman, Guo Ping, said in a speech on Wednesday that Huawei would work further with partners via five key tech domains to boost businesses and governments facing the pandemic.

    The Chinese tech giant also announced in September an alliance with 12 key tech firms to collaborate via its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform amid the firm's push for self-sufficient technologies amid the US-China trade war.

    The developments come as the Trump administration placed Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms on an Entity List in May last year, requiring licences to do business with multiple US chipmakers and major software firms.

    Related:

    UK's Huawei 5G Network Ban May Cost Economy £18.2bn, £173bn In GDP As Britain Loses 5G Lead - Report
    Huawei Launches 'Go Global' Alliance to Boost Chinese Gaming, Tech Firms on HMS, HarmonyOS Platforms
    Huawei: Australia Will Reportedly Lose $100m, 1,000 Jobs Amid Canberra's 5G Ban, US-China Trade War
    Innovate, Grow, Win Together: Huawei Unveils 'Five Domains' Plan to Grow Business Amid Global Crises
    Tags:
    rainforest, Artificial Intelligence (AI), green technologies, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse