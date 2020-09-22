Intel Reportedly Receives US License to Continue Supplying Some Products to Huawei

The Chinese tech giant was previously blacklisted by Washington, as the American authorities accused Huawei of assisting Beijing in espionage - which both the company and the Chinese government denied, stressing that the US move was politically-motivated.

Intel, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer, announced on Tuesday it has received licenses from the American authorities to continue supplying its products to Huawei technologies, according to Reuters.

The export ban on Huawei came into effect last Tuesday, forcing numerous companies in the US and around the world to halt their cooperation with the tech corporation. According to US chip giant Qualcomm, the restrictions put on Huawei mean the company could lose up to $8 billion per year to its foreign competitors.

© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020

In June, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) officially designated Huawei and ZTE as threats to US national security, barring the telecommunications providers from using US government subsidy money via the $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment from the Chinese companies.

Washington made the move after repeatedly claiming that Huawei and ZTE equipment is used to conduct spying on behalf of the Chinese government. The companies and Beijing denied the claims, stating the accusations aren't backed by evidence and noting that they're part of a political game meant to favour American companies.

The US administration also urged other countries to stop cooperation with Huawei, forcing the UK to stop its collaboration with the company on 5G coverage for the country.