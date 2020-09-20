Register
14:36 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Employees work at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline outside the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia

    EU and Germany Won’t ‘Give Up’ Nord Stream 2, Analyst Says After Berlin’s Threat to Freeze Project

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/92/1077479297_0:271:3035:1979_1200x675_80_0_0_6f09e70430e4e613bc047d2e8fcddd7f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009201080518998-eu-and-germany-wont-give-up-nord-stream-2-analyst-says-after-berlins-threat-to-freeze-project/

    Washington has repeatedly put pressure on Nord Stream 2, claiming that the gas pipeline project may pose a security risk to Europe, while Moscow views the US actions as an example of unfair competition meant to boost exports of American liquefied natural gas to Europe.

    Despite the German Foreign Ministry recently stating that Berlin doesn’t rule out freezing Nord Stream 2 over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Russian experts have remained upbeat about the future of the gas pipeline project.

    Ivan Timofeev from the Russian International Affairs Council, a non-profit think tank, said that even though new American sanctions will most likely be slapped on Nord Stream 2, both the EU and Germany are still interested in the completion of the pipeline’s construction.

    “I don’t think they will give up the project, but due to US sanctions, businesses will leave it. Even if the authorities continue to defend themselves [in terms of Nord Stream 2-related issues], the final decision will be up to business circles”, Timofeev argued.

    The view was shared by Artyom Sokolov of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), who said that “the economic benefit from Nord Stream 2 is obvious to all political forces in Germany”.

    Sokolov also described two possible German storage facilities for American liquefied natural gas (LNG) as sustainable compensation for an opportunity to complete the project.

    “This is designed for the administration of Donald Trump, who is used to thinking in terms of good and bad deals”, the expert added, saying that Berlin could save face by “buying off the conflict of interests”.

    The German newspaper Die Zeit recently cited a letter from German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying that the minister had offered the allocation of more than a billion dollars of public money to build two LNG terminals along Germany's Baltic coast that could accept US LNG imports. In return, Scholz reportedly asked Mnuchin to scrap US sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

    Sokolov also recalled that there are “quite a few influential politicians oriented towards the US” in Germany’s governing Christian Democratic Union party, something that he said doesn’t mean that Berlin will finally yield to Washington’s pressure.

    As far as Nord Stream 2 is concerned, “German politicians do not want to miss an opportunity to reinforce the integration processes in Europe with an additional resource factor”, the analyst concluded.

    Russia Warns not to Politicise Nord Stream 2 Project

    Earlier this week, the Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project that is profitable for both Russia and the EU, and that it should not be politicised. The statement followed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas mentioning Nord Stream 2 in light of the Navalny case and adding that Berlin “will put all options on the table and make a decision [on the project] at the appropriate time”. 

    Moscow has vehemently denied Berlin’s Navalny-related ‘poisoning’ claims, stressing that no poison was detected in the opposition figure’s system before his transfer to Germany, and slamming the German government for its failure to provide Russia with any evidence to support its allegations.

    In early September, Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin does not see any risk of Germany blocking Nord Stream 2's construction, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that the project will be completed despite US threats of sanctions.

    US Opposition to Nord Stream 2

    The US has long opposed Nord Stream 2, claiming that it would grant Moscow political leverage over Europe by increasing the latter's dependence on Russian gas. Pressure was allegedly put on Germany, a key member of the project, despite Berlin vehemently insisting that Nord Stream 2 is purely economic in nature.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Nord Stream 2 is Based on Multi-Billion Investments from Six Energy Firms, Not Political Deals, Operator Says
    Moscow says that Washington's sanctions will not derail the project's implementation, adding that it views such actions as a manifestation of unfair competition that runs counter to international law.

    Apart from the Russian energy giant Gazprom, five European companies are involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2, including France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    When completed, the pipeline will be capable of transiting up to 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia to Germany, thereby doubling the capacity of the existing Nord Stream network, and turning Germany into a gas hub.

    Related:

    US Senators Reportedly Threaten German Port Operator With 'Financial Destruction' Over Nord Stream 2
    Bundestag MP Likens US’s Threats Against Berlin Over Nord Stream 2 to ‘Declaration of Economic War’
    Austria Slams Unilateral US Sanctions Stalling Nord Stream 2’s Completion
    Tags:
    case, sanctions, project, Nord Stream 2, United States, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse