Register
14:02 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord stream 2

    Berlin Not Ruling Out ‘Freezing’ Nord Stream 2 Over Navalny Case

    © Photo : nord-stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 06
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/09/1074380942_0:82:1400:870_1199x675_80_0_0_0dcc1b05ce3cbdbc0ca5fc5f72c1197f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009111080431641-berlin-not-ruling-out-freezing-nord-stream-2-over-navalny-case/

    On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly told officials that “a final decision has not been taken” on the future of the Nord Stream 2 project amid Berlin’s allegations against Moscow in the Navalny case. Russia has asked Germany to avoid ‘jumping to conclusions’ without evidence.

    The German government is not ruling out freezing the Nord Stream 2 project over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.

    “We will put all options on the table and make a decision at the appropriate time. Russia, by taking part in the investigation, can contribute to making it so that such a decision is not made,” Maas said, speaking to ZDF on Thursday evening.

    Suggesting that the conflict over Navalny was not a conflict between Germany and Russia, but an issue for the international community, Maas said he was “100 percent certain” that Navalny was poisoned with the so-called ‘Novichok’ neurotoxin, and that “the poison was found not only in his body but also on his body.”

    The foreign minister added that Berlin has asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to crosscheck its findings, and said the European Union, the NATO alliance and the G7 group of nations would have to “draw appropriate and effective conclusions” on the basis of its work.

    FILE - This Friday May 5, 2017 file photo shows the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, Netherlands
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Germany Refuses to Give Russia Data on Navalny, Claiming Secrecy, Russia's Envoy to OPCW Says
    Maas also criticized Russia’s protestations that doctors had not found any traces of poison in Navalny’s system before his transfer to Germany last month, saying he doesn’t “see that as a contribution to the investigation.”

    Gregor Gysi, foreign policy spokesman for Die Linke’s parliamentary group, appeared on ZDF alongside Maas and expressed disagreement with the foreign minister’s conclusions, stressing that clarification was needed before serious accusations against Russia could be made, and adding that he found it illogical for the Kremlin to agree to transfer Navalny to Germany if it really did ‘poison’ him.

    The opposition politician also pointed out that the so-called Novichok agent was possessed by other intelligence agencies apart from Russia.

    Also Thursday, Die Linke’s Klaus Ernst, head of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told RT Deutsch that “freezing the construction of Nord Stream 2” was “definitely not in the German interest,” and emphasized that the energy infrastructure project was aimed at helping to ensure German and European energy security.

    Nord Stream 2 is a $10.5 billion joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom, Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie, and UK/Dutch energy conglomerate Royal Dutch Shell. The 1,230 km pipeline, whose construction was nearly completed late last year before the US introduced sanctions against a key contractor, envisions doubling the existing 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year capacity of the Nord Stream network. Once completed, it will provide Germany with gas supplies, and turn the central European nation into a major energy hub.

    The Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
    © AP Photo / Jens Buettner
    The Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

    Berlin announced the possibility of freezing, sanctioning or otherwise acting against the project earlier this week amid pressure from lawmakers and Germany’s US and European allies to ‘punish’ Russia for Navalny’s alleged poisoning. Other politicians have warned against doing so, however, saying a thorough investigation was required, and asking Berlin to consider the economic consequences of halting the project. Less than a day before the German military released its conclusion that Navalny had been ‘poisoned’ by a “a Novichok-class substance,” Merkel had assured Washington that Nord Stream 2 would be completed regardless of any new US sanctions threats.

    Russia has vocally rejected Berlin’s ‘poisoning’ claims, pointing out that no poison was detected in the opposition figure’s system before his transfer to Germany, and slamming the German government for its failure to provide Moscow with any evidence to back up its allegations. Moscow has also asked Berlin why the Russian doctors who saved Navalny’s life after he fell ill in Siberia have not been kept appraised of his condition following his transfer to a clinic in Berlin.

    This file photo taken on August 22, 2020 shows a German army ambulance presumably carrying Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny arriving to Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny will be treated after his medical evacuation to Germany following a suspected poisoning.
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    This file photo taken on August 22, 2020 shows a German army ambulance presumably carrying Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny arriving to Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny will be treated after his medical evacuation to Germany following a suspected poisoning.

    Navalny fell ill on August 20 during a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, prompting the commercial plane carrying him to make an emergency landing in Omsk, another Siberian city. There, doctors worked for two days to stabilize his condition and put him in a medically-induced coma. No poison was found in the politician’s system, and doctors diagnosing him concluded that he may have suffered a catastrophic drop in blood sugar levels due to a metabolic disorder. On August 22, a chartered flight took Navalny to Germany. On Monday, German doctors announced that his condition had improved and he had come out of a coma.

    Related:

    US Condemns Alleged Navalny Poisoning, Will 'Work With Allies' to Hold Perpetrators Accountable
    Russia Unable to Probe Navalny Case Due to Germany Refusing to Provide Facts, Nebenzia Says
    Russia Preparing Additional Request to Berlin After Navalny Out From Coma
    Germany Refuses to Give Russia Data on Navalny, Claiming Secrecy, Russia's Envoy to OPCW Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse