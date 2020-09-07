Russian Industrial Development Receives Red Dot Award

Red Dot Design is an award for special achievements in product design. The award-winning gas moisture analyzer analyser can be used in technological natural gas preparation processes, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical and petrochemical industries, microelectronics, and energy.
The company Vympel company from Istra is a leader in the development and production manufacture of automation equipment for gas production, transportation, and distribution facilities. Many of the company’s developments are unique.
"The Moscow region companies’ industrial products are globally recognized recognised and in demand abroad. In the first quarter of this year, the share of machinery, equipment, and vehicles in the Moscow region’s export commodity structure was 22%. This is significantly higher than the national average", the Moscow region’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Science of the Moscow Region Ekaterina Zinovieva pointed out.
All comments
Show new comments (0)