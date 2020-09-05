Register
22:30 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold bars

    Surging Gold Prices Bring About Insurance Trouble at Storage Vaults, Report Says

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079839270_0:-1:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_a30f09eca366f68d2a8b962e525cf7eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009051080375757-surging-gold-prices-bring-about-insurance-trouble-at-storage-vaults-report-says/

    The latest record prices for gold stashes come with an apparent catch for facilities’ keepers, as they have to procure insurance for their hoards while making sure the value doesn’t surpass the coverage.

    Increasing demand for gold, universally deemed as a safe haven during economically tumultuous times, implies that the business conditions are favourable for companies that store the world’s bullion, Bloomberg reported, adding that despite the obvious pluses for such businesses, there is an obvious catch: bars of the precious metal suddenly become much more difficult to insure.

    The challenge is that insurers place a cap on how much financial exposure they are ready to shoulder for each vault. More specifically, as the price of gold has risen this year, gaining at least 37 percent, the number of insurable ounces of gold at all storage places has inevitably shrunk.

    According to Bloomberg, it’s no concern for holders of the biggest stashes of the precious metal, worth tens of billions of dollars, because they are “too valuable to insure fully anyway” and top commercial banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC Holdings Plc, which run some of London’s biggest gold vaults, take on the rest of the liability themselves.

    However, for other storage facilities around the world, including hangars near Heathrow, from where about three tons of gold were heisted back in 1983, the rising gold prices may require measures to ensure that the value of the hoards they house doesn’t exceed the coverage.

    “The limiting factor in this business is not the space, it’s the insurance”, says Ludwig Karl, board member of Swiss Gold Safe Ltd, which manages vaults in the Alps.

    “You could put all the gold in the world in a large storage space, but you would never be able to get the insurance for it”.

    Gold bars
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Bezrukih
    Potential New US Sanctions to ‘Paradoxically’ Boost Russia’s Gold Bullion, Report Says
    One of the ways out of the liability hurdle is building more storage rooms so as to spread out the risk and procure insurances for them on an individual basis. Karl says Swiss Gold Safe is opening a new vault ahead of schedule now that demand has skyrocketed because of the pandemic.

    QBE European Operations Plc, an underwriting company on Lloyd’s, clings to the same point of view: by combining all the underwriters available on the Lloyd’s platform, you can get at most about $2.5 billion of coverage for one vault, according to QBE, which argues that they would rather have gold stored in a number of locations rather than one. “The problem is, the number of locations is running out”, QBE commented.

    Related:

    Venezuela Granted Full Leave to Appeal UK Ruling Denying Access to Gold Reserves – Lawyer
    Five Indian Items That Fetched Big Prices at Auctions as 'Gandhi's Gold Glasses' Go Under the Hammer
    Potential New US Sanctions to ‘Paradoxically’ Boost Russia’s Gold Bullion, Report Says
    VIP Protection: Israeli Jeweller Works on $1.5 Mln Gold, Diamond-Encrusted Face Mask
    Tags:
    precious metal, bullion, gold
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse