04 September 2020
    A vaccine against high pathogenic avian influenza has been developed at the St. Petersburg Avicultural Research Institute

    Thai Agro-Industrial Holding to Invest More Than $66 Million in Aviculture in Leningrad Oblast

    © Sputnik / Sergey Kompanichenko
    The authorities of Leningrad Oblast, Russia and Thailand’s CPF agro-industrial holding have signed two agreements that stipulate investments by the Thai side of some five billion rubles (more than $66 million) in the development of the Leningrad region’s poultry industry, Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of Leningrad Oblast, said.

    According to the governor, the agreements were signed within the framework of the XXIX international agro-industrial exhibition "Agrorus". As part of the agreements, the investor plans to build complexes for raising broiler chickens in the Kirovsky district and hatching eggs production complexes in the Tosnensky district in the Leningrad Region.

    “In the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, I visited Severnaya, one of the most modern poultry farms in the country, and was convinced of the high level of production, compliance with all sanitary standards and a caring attitude towards the workforce. Therefore, I understand that the money stipulated by the agreements will be spent properly. New capacities mean new jobs, increased production, increased profitability, and, what is especially important, considerable tax payments to the budgets", Drozdenko said.

    According to the official, the project for raising broiler chickens at the Severnaya poultry farm provides for the construction of an infrastructure complex of 16 poultry houses in the Kirovsky region capable of producing 25,400 thousand tons of meat per year.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Says Sanctions Led Russia to Self-Sufficiency in Pork, Poultry
    A total of two billion rubles (more than $26 million) will be invested in the project, which stipulates the creation of 80 new jobs as well.

    "The project of the Voyskovitsy poultry farm provides for the construction of a site for the maintenance of broiler breeders and the production of 44.4 million hatching eggs per year on the territory of the Agrotekhnika array in the Lyubansky urban settlement of the Tosnensky district. The total cost of the project is about 2.6 billion rubles (more than $34 million), while 125 new jobs are expected to be created", the head of the region said.

    investments, poultry, Thailand, Russia
