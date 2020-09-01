iPhone 12: Apple May Ship 80 Million Flagship 5G Phones This Year

The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to unveil new iPhone models with 5G connectivity this autumn, expected to come in four screen sizes. Delays with the start of mass production and shipments of next-generation iPhones appear unable to stop Apple from matching, and possibly surpassing, last year's supply.

Apple has asked suppliers to produce at least 75 million iPhones with fifth-generation wireless speeds for later this year, Bloomberg reports, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The number roughly matches the number of new units built in 2019 and 2018, although insiders were quoted as saying that shipments of these 5G iPhones may reach 80 million handsets before the year-end.

Apple plans to announce a line-up of four iPhone 12 models this autumn. Unlike last year, when the new phones were unveiled in late September, the newest release will be delayed by several weeks, the company has confirmed. There will be two basic versions, with a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch size, and two Pro devices, with a 6.1-inch and an enlarged 6.7-inch display.

There were a litany of reports this year suggesting the mass production of the iPhone 12 would begin in July and August, instead of early June as initially expected, due to 5G upgrades and coronavirus-related concerns.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch models, a smaller HomePod speaker, and new over-ear headphones.