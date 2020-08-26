Register
15:22 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screen displays Moody's ticker information as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 20, 2015

    Pandemic Clouds Moody’s Forecast of ‘Volatile’ Oil, Gas Prices, Jittery Energy Consumption Trends

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (106)
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008261080283669-pandemic-clouds-moodys-forecast-of-volatile-oil-gas-prices-jittery-energy-consumption-trends/

    The coronavirus pandemic has generated an unprecedented global economic crisis, battering all aspects of life, including the energy sector, with the outbreak dampening demand for oil, bringing down prices and resulting in declining production. The unprecedented volatility of the last few months has put price forecasting in the spotlight.

    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to wreak long-term disruption in the energy market, bringing heightened volatility to energy consumption patterns, and oil and gas, according to a report released by Moody’s Investors Service on 24 August.

    The global economic recovery as countries emerge from the health crisis is expected to be irregular, setting energy companies on course for a bumpy ride that will serve to highlight disparities between “strong and weak” energy firms.

    "The coronavirus pandemic has extended the slump in oil prices and, in turn, amplified disparities between stronger and weaker exploration and production companies," said Steven Wood, managing director with Moody's Corporate Finance Group.
    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform is seen in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans, La. Reversing a ban on oil drilling off most US shores
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer, file
    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform

    Measures to adjust product mixes, “redouble” efforts to reduce breakeven production costs, while slashing their carbon footprint are some of the moves large integrated oil and gas companies are anticipated to explore.

    "Well-capitalized E&P (Exploration and Production) firms and oil majors will consolidate their US shale assets, while the number of highly leveraged companies will shrink amid waning support from banks and investors,” says Wood.

    As the crude glut continues amid the pandemic and its disruptive impact on the energy sector, cheap fuel prices are expected to no longer stimulate demand for refined products.

    A recovery in fuel demand will be contingent on economic growth, and on the strength of the markets for particular refined products, says the report.

    The refining margins, estimates the report, will improve in sync with demand in 2021, while likely remaining below mid-cycle levels.

    "Decreasing volumes of oil and gas will lead to an inflection point in the midstream sector's cash flow, as E&P customers slash capitals pending and renew or renegotiate contracts. Rising regulatory scrutiny will make it harder to win social licenses to build interstate pipelines and other large projects, slowing investment, and companies will increasingly need to finance themselves as capital access tightens," said the Moody’s Investors Service assessment.

    Looking ahead, revenues of national oil companies are forecast to recover over the next two to three years.
    While it is challenging to predict the extent and speed of the recovery, experts suggest that the post-pandemic market rebound of the global oil and gas industry will hinge on a succession of factors.

    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / Robyn BECK
    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016

    Policy actions adopted by specific governments will factor in to a large degree, determining the timeline for economic activity returning to normal.

    A gradual increase in demand can be anticipated to follow in the wake of economic activity picking up pace, particularly in China, Southeast Asia and the US, said Moody’s.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (106)

    Related:

    Oil and Gas Sector Call on UK Government for Help as COVID-19 Worsens Crash in Their Profits
    US Energy Department Estimates 2.1% Drop in Oil Production in May, 1% Drop in Natural Gas
    US Shale Industry Faces $300 Bln in Losses, Possible Wave of Bankruptcies - Deloitte
    US Oil and Gas Industry Should Brace for More Bankruptcies, Analysts Warn
    Tags:
    gas, gas, oil, Oil, Oil, energy, energy, Moody’s
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse