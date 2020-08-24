American Airlines to Cut 15 Markets From Operating Schedule in October As CARES Act Funding Dries Up

American Airlines plans to cut services to 15 markets in October, citing low passenger demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an expiration of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the company announced on Monday.
Affected cities listed in the press released include Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, SC; Greenville, NC; Huntington, W Va; Joplin, MO; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI; Lake Charles, LA; New Haven, CT; New Windsor, NY; Roswell, NM; Sioux City, IA; Springfield, IL; Stillwater, OK and Williamsport, PA.
The news comes as a rule in the legislation is set to expire in autumn this year, which prohibits carriers accepting federal aid from cutting services in whole markets.
American Airlines recently warned 25,000 staff of potential furloughs at the beginning of October and said it backs an extension of the CARES Act up to March next year, according to US media.
Boeing chief executive David Calhoun told NBC TODAY in an interview that air travel could possibly not return to normality in 2020 and that payroll support for businesses would be insufficient. A major US airline would "most likely" fold in September and there would need to be "adjustments" on behalf of airlines, he added.
