Register
11:36 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Burning dollar

    US Media Reveals Why This Year May Be the Beginning of the End of Dollar Era

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    171
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/97/1079639749_0:226:1920:1306_1200x675_80_0_0_eebfeda9e5c2f20162143f2e027cf810.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008211080235522-us-media-reveals-why-this-year-may-be-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-dollar-era/

    In June, former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach predicted that the US dollar may plummet at least 35 percent against other major currencies in the not-so-distant future as the era of the greenback is apparently coming to an end.

    Ongoing Washington-Beijing trade tensions along with America’s growing debt may prove factors to herald the beginning of the end of the US dollar era, Bloomberg reports.

    The news outlet pointed to the current situation when “after nine years of strength, the [US national ] currency is being assailed from all sides”, something that can be compared to turning points in 1985 and 2002, “when abrupt policy shifts upended the dollar and ushered in protracted periods of weakness”.

    Bloomberg recalled that earlier in 2020, the Federal Reserve had reduced interest rates to “rock-bottom levels” which actually eliminated the dollar’s advantage against the euro and the yuan, among other troubles.

    “It’s little wonder the greenback has slumped to a two-year low following its worst month in a decade, and traders - on a net basis - are shorting it for the first time in years”, the news agency pointed out.

    It quoted Jack McIntyre from the Philadelphia-based company Brandywine Global Investment Management as saying that because the dollar has been overvalued for a long time it may finally become “a catalyst for a multi-year downtrend”.

    “As we’ve seen before when valuations have been stretched, a policy or economic shock can quickly change the currency’s trajectory and that’s what seems to be happening thanks to the Fed’s swelling balance sheet, a surge in debt, and the way we handled the [COVID-19] pandemic”, McIntyre pointed out.

    The view was earlier echoed by former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach who told CNBC that the US dollar “is going to fall very sharply” in the foreseeable future as the era of the greenback apparently comes to a close.

    Dollars
    © CC0
    How the US Dollar Came to Dominate as the World’s Reserve Currency
    Roach added that the US economy has been affected by “some significant macro imbalances for a long time, namely a very low domestic savings rate and a chronic current account deficit”, which he said may add significantly to the dollar’s collapse.

    He expressed concern that the drastic fall of the dollar may fuel a so-called stagflation crisis, when prices rise sharply while economic growth is muted.

    The greenback, which marked its 235th birthday on 6 June, still remains the main global reserve currency, with more than 50 percent of the total gold and foreign exchange reserves stored in dollar assets.

    Related:

    Bye Dollar, Buy Gold? US Political Instability Sways Investors Toward Precious Metal, Analyst Says
    With the Dollar Facing Collapse, What Are the Candidates to Replace It?
    Tags:
    trade, tensions, economy, collapse, dollar, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse