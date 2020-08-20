Trump Says UAE Bid to Buy F-35 Fighter Jets From US 'Under Review'

“They’d [UAE] like to buy F-35s, we’ll see what happens, it’s under review,” Trump told the press conference on Wednesday.
Trump also expressed optimism that Saudi Arabia and even Iran would eventually join the UAE-Israel deal, bringing peace to the Middle East.
When asked if he believed the Saudis would eventually join the agreement, Trump replied, "Yes." Then he added, "When you have them all in, Iran will come in too [and] there will be peace in the Middle East."
"The peace agreement with the UAE does not include any clauses on the matter, and the United States clarified to Israel that it will always safeguard Israel’s qualitative edge," Netanyahu said, as quoted by Fox News.
The UAE-Israel peace agreement was announced in principle a week ago. If concluded, it will make the UAE the third Arab country to conclude a full peace agreement with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
