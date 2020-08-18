China Slams US 'Suppression' of Huawei After Pompeo Announces New Restrictions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the recent US sanctions introduced against the country’s tech giant Huawei.
Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the United States to stop discrediting Chinese companies.
The comment comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington was introducing restrictions against three dozen of the company's affiliates in 21 countries.
Last week, Pompeo visited the Czech Republic where he called on US allies in eastern Europe to follow in Washington's footsteps and have no cooperation with Chinese firms like Huawei.
Several countries have already been convinced by the US allegation that Huawei is colluding with the Chinese government and subsequently banned the tech giant from 5G state contracts, fearing espionage and other risks to national security.
Slovenia last week signed a declaration with the US on 5G security, following similar moves by Poland, the Czech Republic, and Estonia.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)