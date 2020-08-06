US Dollar Index Pares Gains as American Jobless Claims Dip

The US dollar index dipped 0.03 points to 92.80 at 8:46 a.m. EDT as American first-time jobless benefits claims dropped over the latest week.
Some US stocks futures, on the contrary, went up with Dow contracts gaining 12 points at 8:33 a.m. Nasdaq, in turn, reported an 11-point gain, while the S&P slid slightly, going down 1.75 points.
Some 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labour Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world’s largest economy which just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.
The figures marked a slight decline from the previous week’s jobless claims of around 1.4 million and came on top of previous filings of more than 55 million over 19 weeks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)