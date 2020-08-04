Register
04:33 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Will China and US Join Efforts to Restore Global Economy?

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Business
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107116/72/1071167255_0:237:5097:3104_1200x675_80_0_0_21d43d253959de8f632b59b9c27756df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008041080047244-will-china-and-us-join-efforts-to-restore-global-economy/

    China and the United States should stand up for other countries and lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic crisis. According to the IMF, developed countries are allocating up to 20% of GDP to overcome the crisis, while developing countries can afford to allocate no more than 5% of GDP.

    The IMF report says that 45 low-income countries have already applied for emergency financial assistance to combat the pandemic.

    According to experts cited by CNBC, the current crisis has hit almost all countries evenly, as the pandemic is equally dangerous to everyone. However, every country has different capabilities to combat the pandemic crisis.

    According to Raghuram Rajan, a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, developed countries have more financial opportunities. They have allocated up to 20% of their GDP as fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to support the economy and financial stability. Developing countries cannot afford this.

    At best, they allocate 5% of their GDP, but often emergency measures to support their economies don't exceed 1% of GDP. Professor Rajan warned that powerful nations haven't paid enough attention to emerging economies. With limited fiscal resources, they may not be able to deal with the current situation on their own. Many countries are at risk of their debt increasing drastically in relation to their GDP, which will create another threat to financial stability amid the already dire situation caused by the coronavirus crisis.

    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter
    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    The IMF statistics confirm the fears of uncontrolled debt growth in developing countries. According to the June World Economic Outlook report, 45 countries have already applied to the IMF for emergency financial assistance. According to the IMF's calculations, these countries' level of public debt for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will amount to 48% of GDP. At the same time, according to numerous economic studies, when the public debt level reaches 60% of GDP, the average annual economic growth rate decreases by 2%.

    Singapore's Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that much of the world's GDP growth — about two-thirds of the global growth — comes from developing countries.

    According to him, the world is now facing a real threat of these countries transforming from developing to degrading. In this case, the entire world's economic growth is at risk. In turn, Professor Rajan believes that the United States and China should start playing a constructive and leading role in supporting developing countries for the common good. He believes that it won't be possible to solve global growth problems without help from these major powers.

    Indeed, both China and the United States have a major impact on the economy and development of the rest of the world. Therefore, the situation in other countries directly depends on their relationship.

    China-US cooperation will benefit everyone. Unfortunately, the relations between the world's two largest economies have entered a downward spiral, Jiang Yuechun, director of the Department for World Economy and Development Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said.

    "China and the United States play an important role in the global economy. Cooperation between the two parties would contribute to economic prosperity and stability in the world. On the contrary, competition between the two will undoubtedly have a negative impact on global development".
    Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015
    "In the current context, be it economics, politics, or fighting against the epidemic, the US is taking an extremely negative approach towards China. I believe that such a stance on the part of the United States only aggravates the already difficult global situation".

    According to the expert, China is trying to play a constructive role to resolve the global crisis caused by the pandemic. However, the US' failure to prevent the pandemic's spread threatens the American economy and, consequently, the development of not only the United States, but other countries as well.

    "China's response to the epidemic was unprecedentedly tough, and it has brought clear positive results. Moreover, China has made maximum efforts to provide assistance to other countries, whether it is controlling the epidemic spread, or treating patients and providing medical supplies. However, it’s a pity that the United States has failed to cope with the epidemic. The number of cases in the US is growing, which threatens not only the United States' return to normal life but also the recovery of the American economy".
    In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
    "On top of that, the US injects negativity to international cooperation. Washington refused to support the WHO at the most crucial moment when the whole world is fighting the epidemic. Neither do we see whether the US made any right steps regarding cooperation with other countries. The United States is a big player in the international community, and it must take effective action at a time when the world is facing a crisis".

    The experts interviewed by CNBC count on the upcoming US elections. They believe that November will be a turning point when the two states will again be able to establish a dialogue.

    However, the emerging bipartisan consensus in the United States on the need for a tougher approach to China raises doubt as to whether reshuffling in Washington can bring the two countries' relations out of the downtrend. Both Biden and Trump are using rhetoric of a Chinese threat in their election campaigns to justify any of their actions and the corresponding failures in the economy, social sphere, and politics.

    However, it's important to understand that shifting responsibility won't contribute to the common cause of fighting the pandemic and recovering the global economy. This is what experts are talking about. We need to put aside mutual claims, at least for a while, and start working together.

    Tags:
    economic growth, GDP, US economy, economy, Economy, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse