Register
16:21 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The sun sets behind the $2bn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion in July 2020.

    Las Vegas Gets US$2Bln Raiders NFL Stadium Boost After ‘Financial Disaster’ of COVID-19

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080047373_0:42:3072:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_23d68b29545dfef93a95b98381ef3b3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008031080048476-las-vegas-gets-us2bln-raiders-nfl-stadium-boost-after-financial-disaster-of-covid-19/

    Officials have said the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - the new home of the Raiders NFL franchise - is almost complete and ready for action. The Raiders have moved from Oakland, California, but they arrive as “Sin City” is struggling with the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

    The owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has said there is still a "punch list" of items which need to be fixed but the US$2 billion stadium, at the southern end of the famous Strip, will be ready for Monday Night Football next month.

    The stadium’s debut was due to be a sold-out concert by country singer Garth Brooks concert on 22 August but it has been put back until February because of the risk of spreading the virus.

    ​So the first event at the stadium - which is sponsored by a Las Vegas-based airline - will instead be an NFL game between the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on 21 September.

    It is unclear whether that game will go ahead behind closed doors because of COVID-19, which continues to spread through the US - only 835 people have died in Nevada but more than 9,000 have died in neighbouring California.

    Rick Velotta, the gaming and tourism reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, said: "Raiders owner Mark Davis voted against the NFL’s policy question about whether teams should be allowed to social distance their stadiums and allow some fans through the gates. Davis’s attitude is either we all go or none of us go. So when games begin in September, don’t expect there to be any fans at Allegiant Stadium, despite what the NFL policy may be,” said Mr Velotta.
    A sign at a strip club advertises coronavirus-free lap dances Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    A sign at a strip club advertises "coronavirus-free lap dances" Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.

    Mr Velotta said The Strip would give the stadium a unique backdrop.

    He said: "Davis fell in love with the million-dollar view, to the northeast, of the Las Vegas Strip. The stadium was even designed so that lanai doors can be opened facing that direction providing that view, which will be extremely compelling for Monday Night Football games when the sun goes down and the lights come up.”

    ​The Raiders have won the Superbowl twice, in 1976 and 1980, but have moved around a lot. They started off in Oakland and switch to Los Angeles in 1982, only to move back to Oakland in 1994.

    In 2016 Davis - who inherited the Raiders from his father Al - decided to quit Oakland and move the franchise to Las Vegas after millions of dollars of public money was pledged for a new stadium.

    Mr Velotta said the stadium cost US$2 billion to build but he said $750 million of that was public money.

    “The Raiders’ share is $US1.25 billion and that includes a $200 million loan from the NFL,” he said.

    The Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, said last week: “This stadium has already proved to be a great thing for this community, including the creation of many jobs."

    A sign gives guidelines for protection from COVID-19 outside the Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    The Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders

    The 62-acre site chosen for the 65,000-seater stadium - opposite the Luxor casino - had originally been considered for a train station which would have linked to a high-speed rail connection to southern California.

    While Raiders fans in Oakland have naturally been less than keen on the move, the reaction in Nevada has been positive.

    "The reaction has been off the charts. There were already thousands of Raiders fans in Las Vegas because of their connection to Los Angeles, which is just four hours away. The fact that the team sold out most of its PSLs (Personal Seat Licences) and season tickets much faster than the Raiders anticipated shows there’s a hunger for the NFL,” surmised Mr Velotta.

    ​There is also a hunger for normality in Las Vegas, after a year which has seen an unprecedented downturn in visitors to the gambling mecca.

    Mr Velotta said: "Because Las Vegas is so dependent on tourism, the coronavirus has produced a financial disaster in addition to a health crisis. It’s difficult to calculate just how much damage has been done.”

    He said the state’s casinos were closed for 78 days and the Nevada Gaming Control Board estimated US$1 billion a month in revenue had been lost in April and May, when everything was shut down.

    “That doesn’t count the lost revenue in restaurants, many of which have been closed, and all entertainment shows,” said Mr Velotta.

    ​He added: “The convention industry has been devastated. Convention visitors normally fill hotels at midweek but because meetings larger than 50 people are banned, just about all the conventions have been cancelled.”

    Las Vegas received another body blow last month when CES, a massive technology show, announced it was switching to virtual in 2021, which would mean a loss of 175,000 conventioneers over a four day period.

    Mr Velotta said because so many casino and restaurant workers were unemployed or furloughed, there was very little sales tax being collected, which had put a $US1.2 billion hole in the state’s budget.  

    But the stadium is a sign of hope and optimism and it is hoped in the future it will host not just NFL games and concerts but also boxing and MMA bouts, possibly including mega-fights like Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua.

    ​Mr Velotta warned: “It would have to be an extremely compelling draw to fill the number of seats the stadium holds. With seating on the floor, the building could easily fit 80,000.”

    He said: “2020 was supposed to be our year. We were looking at record visitation in both leisure and business travel…But Las Vegans are an optimistic lot. We’ve rebounded from 9/11, the great recession and the 1 October shooting (in 2017, when 58 people were killed by a sniper on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort).”

    Mr Velotta said: “This is a bigger challenge than those because the drops have been so steep but Las Vegas is well known for its resilience and most believe that will be the case after the pandemic is no longer a danger.”

    Tags:
    SuperBowl, NFL, raiders, Oakland, Nevada, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse