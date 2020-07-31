Register
16:50 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, July 15, 2020

    Huawei Nudges Out Samsung to Top Smartphone Market in Q2 Sales, Inks Multi-Year Deal With Qualcomm

    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079936880_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_7db87f4818a0c26ef56bd64bc1a5ab6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007311080025532-huawei-nudges-out-samsung-to-top-smartphone-market-in-q2-sales-inks-multi-year-deal-with-qualcomm/

    The meteoric success of the world's largest IT equipment provider was "remarkable" and was due mainly to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to analysts. The gains follow setbacks from Washington's ongoing trade war with China and a major backtrack in UK policy toward the Chinese tech firm.

    Huawei Technologies has become the world top smartphone maker in the second quarter this year, beating Samsung and Apple for the first time in history, according to data from market research firm Canalys this week.

    The news comes despite the ongoing battle with US trade restrictions and Washington's campaign to block the Chinese tech giant from deploying 5G networks in some countries.

    According to Canalys, roughly 55.8m smartphones were shipped by the Shenzhen-based firm in Q2, a drop of 5 percent from the same period last year, but the report added Samsung came in second as sales plummeted 30 percent to 53.7m handsets.

    “Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business,” senior Analyst Ben Stanton said in a statement.

    He added that Samsung had a "very small presence" in China, or less than 1 percent of market share, with core markets across Brazil, the United States, India and Europe "ravaged" by lockdown measures and outbreaks.

    Despite a 27 percent fall in overseas shipments in Q2 over US government restrictions, Huawei had managed to keep a "dominating presence" in its mainland market.

    Domestic shipments has increased 8 percent in Q2, with other 70 percent of smartphones being sold in mainland China, he added.

    “Taking first place is very important for Huawei. It is desperate to showcase its brand strength to domestic consumers, component suppliers and developers. It needs to convince them to invest and will broadcast the message of its success far and wide in the coming months. But it will be hard for Huawei to maintain its lead in the long term, analyst Mo Jia said.

    Key regions such as Europe were "increasingly wary" of Huawei devices and were diversifying brands in the market, he said, adding: "Strength in China alone will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover."

    Huawei logo
    Charles Platiau
    Huawei Set to Top Samsung In Global Smartphone Sales for Third Month Despite US Trade War, Tech Ban
    The news comes after Qualcomm announced it had inked a multi-year deal with Huawei, causing its stocks to skyrocket 12 percent.

    The San-Diego firm also posted Q3 revenues of $4.9bn, with its Quanta Cloud Technology business up 7 percent year-on-year to $3.8bn. But Qualcomm Technology Licencing (QTL) earnings fell 20 percent to $1bn, according to company data.

    “We are pleased to have successfully reached resolution with Huawei. With the signing of the Huawei agreement, we are now entering a period in which we have multi-year agreements with every major handset OEM,” chief executive Steve Mollenkopf said.

    The upsurge in new deals follows a July reversal of a key UK decision earlier this year to allow Huawei to build British 5G and full-fibre networks, with government ministers citing concerns over US sanctions.

    Washington also designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats in late June, accusing the Chinese firms of having close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military, without going into detail or providing evidence. The Trump administration also extended trade restrictions on Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms a further year in May.

    Huawei and the Chinese government have repeatedly denied Washington's claims that the former's IT networks could be used to spy for Beijing while demanding to see evidence, which has not been provided by the US to date.

    Related:

    SMIC Chipmaker Stock Listing Triples in Value as China Reports 3.2 Percent Q2 Growth Amid COVID-19
    Huawei 9-Point Key Tech Strategy Aims to Deploy AI, 5G to Boost Post-COVID Economic Recovery - Exec
    Chipmaker MediaTek Enlists Former US Official To Steer Firm Amid US Trade War, STAR Stock Surge
    End Of The 'Golden Era': 5 Times UK-China Ties Have Soured Since The Cameron-Osborne Relations Thaw
    Tags:
    sanctions, US-China trade war, Apple, Samsung, earnings, corporate profits, mobile, smartphones, Qualcomm, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse