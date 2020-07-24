Gold Price Hits Highest Level In Almost a Decade

The price of gold at the Comex exchange has increased by 0.6% compared to the previous session's close, reaching $ 1,904 per troy ounce.
#gold August #Futures #GC_F ⬆️0.92% to $1,901.9 #goldprice #silverprice #futurestrading #preciousmetals #Metal #future #Investment #investing #invest #investor #investors #stocks #stock #StockMarket https://t.co/mzotIguudf pic.twitter.com/vAkMDdBq6R— Super Stocks (@MinteractApp) July 24, 2020
The last time the price of gold was above $1,900 per troy ounce was in September 2011.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)