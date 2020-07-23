Register
14:39 GMT23 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 22, 2020

    Pharma Watchdog Warns Pfizer Has ‘Massive Profiteering Opportunity’ With $2 Bln Corona Vaccine Deal

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (17)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/17/1079964637_0:115:3073:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_cad606b902e7043c73e4e6d80b17c472.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007231079964772-pharma-watchdog-warns-pfizer-has-massive-profiteering-opportunity-with-2-bln-corona-vaccine-deal/

    On Wednesday, the American pharmaceutical giant and German drug maker BioNTech were promised $1.95 billion in cash from the US government in exchange for 100 million doses of an experimental new COVID-19 vaccine which could be rolled out as soon as late December.

    US Pharmaceutical industry lobbying watchdog Patients Over Pharma has questioned the terms of Washington’s $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for a coronavirus vaccine, pointing to the deal’s questionable terms, and the companies’ lack of commitment to sell the vaccine at cost.

    “While we hope that this vaccine ends up panning out, it raises serious alarm bells to see taxpayers on the hook to hand Pfizer a massive profiteering opportunity and locking in a $20 per-dose cost before we even know how many doses would be needed for long-term protection,” Patients Over Pharma spokesman Eli Zupnick told The Hill.

    “This is another deeply concerning move by the former drug company executives in charge of Operation Warp Speed who are shoveling money into the hands of drug companies without any meaningful transparency or accountability,” the spokesman added.

    Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to ensure the speedy development of an effective coronavirus vaccine by early 2021, has doled out billions of dollars in federal monies to companies including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Inovio, Merk, Moderna, Novavax and Vaxart.

    The Hill points out that unlike the deals with other companies, the $1.95 billion Pfizer/BioNTech contract only applies to the 100 million doses and their distribution, meaning future purchases (the federal government has the option to buy up to 500 million more doses), could cost billions more. This particular vaccine also requires two doses, meaning the 100 million initial doses would be enough to inoculate 50 million Americans.

    A Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters Wednesday that the drug giant wouldn’t receive any money from the government until it was developed, Food and Drug Administration-approved and manufactured in sufficient quantities, with the company spending its own money on research and development.

    Bloomberg has speculated that Pfizer alone could make over $15 billion in revenue off its prospective vaccine, and Phase 2b/3 human trials, with BioNTech making its own profit projections on sales to Britain, mainland Europe and other markets as well. The companies expect to start trials before the end of this month, with an FDA review expected as early as October.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks at the opening of the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, 28 February 2019, in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Bill Gates Says Multiple Coronavirus Vaccine Doses May Be Required for Adequate Protection
    At $20 a pop, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is on the higher end of the pricing scale, with AstraZeneca promising a vaccine in the $3 a dose mark, while Johnson and Johnson estimate a price in the $10 range for their treatment.

    Pfizer chief business officer John Young told US lawmakers Tuesday that a coronavirus vaccine should be free to the public, but would not make a commitment to sell his company’s preparation at cost. Moderna, whose own vaccine candidate has been shown to provoke serious side effects in recent human testing, similarly refused to make a commitment to at-cost distribution.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (17)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse