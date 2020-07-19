Register
18:45 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian gold bullions

    Russia Boosted International Reserves by Over 10%, Gold Stockpile by 28% in One Year

    © Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/13/1079931331_0:0:3245:1827_1200x675_80_0_0_c37eceea105984b0b4aa829f17d62426.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007191079931373-russia-boosted-international-reserves-by-over-10-gold-stockpile-by-28-in-one-year/

    The country has been stockpiling gold since 2018 after a major shift in strategy that saw the US dollar's share in the portfolio significantly decrease, while the precious metal has replaced the greenback as a significant component of Russia’s assets used in its interactions with other countries.

    The Russian Central Bank's latest report shows that the country has seen a significant increase in its international reserves, both since the beginning of this year and since July 2019. The reserves have grown to $574.2 billion – an $18.2 billion, or 3.27%, increase since the beginning of the year and a $53.9 billion, or 10.36%, increase since 19 July 2019.

    The rise in foreign exchange assets and gold reserves contributed the most to the growth of international reserves, which continued despite the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy. Furthermore, the 10% annual rise in reserves goes in line with previous years' growth of 12.27% between 2018 and 2019 and 9.69% between 2017 and 2018.

    At the same time, the level of Russia's Special Drawing Right (SDR) reserves, a supplementary foreign exchange asset issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), experienced a minor drop from $6.75 billion to $6.68 billion.

    While foreign exchange reserves have gained an impressive $19 billion since last July, it was the gold reserves that contributed the most to the increase in Russia's ability to trade with foreign countries. The Central Bank has accumulated an additional $30.512 billion in precious metal assets, an increase of 28%, since summer 2019, although it's unclear how much of that sum was acquired via the purchase of new physical gold rather than via the re-evaluation of already existing funds. Gold prices have jumped by 25% since last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing turbulence on global markets.

    Gold bar
    © Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
    Russia Continues to Boost Gold Reserves, Adds Further $2.7 Bln to Int’l Assets

    The continuing growth of Russia's international reserves suggests that the country has so far managed to keep the pandemic's impact on the economy under control. It's also indicative of the new paradigm adopted by the central bank – ever since spring 2018, Moscow has been dumping its main dollar asset, US Treasury securities, reducing the amount from $96 billion to $48.724 billion. At the same time, Russia has started accumulating more gold every year, replacing the greenback with the metal in its portfolio. While the gold reserves grew by only around 13% between 2017 and 2018, they soared by around 28% between 2018 and 2019, making Russia the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal during the last couple of years.

    Related:

    How Russia is Saving Global Gold Market Amid Shortages of Physical Precious Metal
    Russia Continues to Boost Gold Reserves, Adds Further $2.7 Bln to Int’l Assets
    Russian Foreign Ministry Decries London Court's Ruling on Venezuelan Gold
    Russian Ruble Trades Above 80 Per US Dollar For First Time Since 2016
    Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dollar
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, dollar, Currency, gold, international reserves, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse