Register
12:40 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold bars

    Gold Steadies at $1,800 on Safe-Haven Appeal Boosted by COVID-19 Spike, Flaring US-China Spat

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (134)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079839270_0:-1:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_a30f09eca366f68d2a8b962e525cf7eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007171079914106-gold-steadies-at-1800-on-safe-haven-appeal-boosted-by-covid-19-spike-flaring-us-china-spat/

    Gold prices lost nearly 1 per cent on 16 July, dipping below the key $1,800 level against a backdrop of a strengthened dollar and the “wait-and-see” stance adopted by the European Central Bank which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

    Gold stabilized at around the key $1,800 level on Friday after tottering in the previous session, reported Reuters.

    Spot gold was up by 0.1 percent at $1,799.18 per ounce by 0710 GMT, with US gold futures showing similar signs of stabilizing at $1,799.90.

    ​The stabilization came after gold slid below $1,800 on Thursday as the dollar strengthened and the European Central Bank took a pause after a spate of monetary measures to prop up the euro zone during the pandemic-induced recession.

    Spot gold fell by 0.8 per ent to $1,796 per ounce, while US gold futures settled down 0.7 percent at $1,800.30.

    “The key narrative is that central banks are on hold for some time and more stimulus is coming but it’s going to be much later. That’s taking a little bit of the bullish trend that gold has firmly been in recently,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, was cited as saying on Thursday by Reuters.

    Safe-Haven Lure

    Gold’s safe-haven appeal has been boosted by a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases and flaring US-China tensions, claim market analysts.

    “Gold is being held up due to rising geopolitical uncertainty, and a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States as well as across the world,” National Australia Bank economist John Sharma was quoted by the outlet as saying.
    A gold bar
    © CC0
    A gold bar

    The US hit yet another all-time record on Thursday, surpassing 75,000 daily coronavirus cases, according to a New York Times database, with Johns Hopkins University' suggesting the number of new cases for the 24-hour period was 68,428.

    A stronger US dollar has also been keeping gold prices in check.

    “The bull’s case for gold remains intact with real rates low and suppressed and which would be able to sustain the high price of gold. But with prices at yearly highs, buying the dips probably works out best for most traders as a trading strategy,” Phillip Futures was cited as confirming in a note.

    ‘Very Deep Hole’

    The lure of non-yielding bullion is also suggested as being furthered by lower US interest rates amid an economy struggling to bounce back.

    It might take years to recover from the damaging COVID-19 pandemic fallout that has driven the US economy into a “very deep hole,” said New York Fed President John Williams on 16 July in an interview for Yahoo Finance, adding that now was not the time to think about raising interest rates.

    “This is not the time to think about liftoff or normalization,” said Williams.

    He also underscored that the health crisis had created such an “enormous amount of uncertainty”, that even if the US economy were to start to recover in the second half of 2020, there was “a long way to go to get back to full strength.”

    A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.
    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

    As most of the 50 states in the US imposed lockdown protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic, the economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020, in the sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09.

    Despite most businesses reopening over the past two months, a “double-digit recession” by the second quarter is imminent, warn economists.

    “Gold is trading as a risk asset, in a regime defined by a surge in liquidity and money supply… We expect that these common drivers will continue to drive capital to shelter itself from negative real yields in risk and real assets,” TD Securities was quoted by Yahoo Finance as saying in a note.

     

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (134)

    Related:

    All That Glitters is Gold: Amid Raging Pandemic, Gold to Remain Lucrative Asset Class, Say Analysts
    Gold is 'Crisis-Proof and Stable': Why Corona Crisis Cannot Harm the Precious Metal
    Insatiable Appetite for Gold? Safe Haven Bullion Notches Record-Highs on Alarms over COVID-19
    Russia Continues to Boost Gold Reserves, Adds Further $2.7 Bln to Int’l Assets
    Tags:
    gold, Gold, gold
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse