Register
18:56 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management

    Stock Holdings of Megafinanciers Like Soros May Be Kept Secret Under Proposed New Regulations

    © AFP 2020 / Brendan Smialowski
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107093/56/1070935671_0:204:3300:2061_1200x675_80_0_0_8b393940158dfeb28dc09d1d4e7ed95a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007161079905887-stock-holdings-of-megafinanciers-like-soros-may-be-kept-secret-under-proposed-new-regulations/

    The opportunity for some billionaire investors to keep data on the value of their portfolios in the dark arises as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates and enforces federal securities laws and regulations, considers updating its disclosure threshold for the first time since the 1970s.

    Billionaire megafinanciers including the likes of George Soros, Paul Singer, John Paulsom, Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Jones may no longer be required to disclose the earnings of their stock portfolios on a quarterly basis if the SEC moves forward with a plan to raise the disclosure threshold from $100 million in equity to $3.5 billion.

    The new proposed regulations, first reported on by Bloomberg, would be the first update of the disclosure threshold in over four decades. The SEC says the new rules would help cut compliance costs and modernize rules to serve the modern US equities market, enabling hedge funds to save as much as $136 million per year.

    One important caveat of the proposal is that it only targets equities, not overall assets. This means that Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund with an estimated $138 billion in assets, would qualify for the disclosure threshold if it shaved $1.5 billion off its current $5 billion in equities.

    The SEC announced its new proposed reporting threshold last week. Chairman Jay Clayton explained that the new rules, if implemented, would allow the federal agency to continue monitoring the larger market players “while reducing unnecessary burdens on smaller managers.”

    At present, hedge funds with $100 million or more in equity securities (i.e. stocks) are required by law to file quarterly filings known as 13Fs, reports showing the basics of fund managers’ portfolios, including stock holdings traded on US exchanges, convertible debt and options.

    According to the SEC, the new rules would cut 90 percent of smaller funds from the reporting requirements, although over nine tenths of US stock holdings would continue to be disclosed every three months.

    Smaller fund managers have lobbied to reduce reporting threshold for years, citing changing circumstances, such as inflation.

    US lawmakers first pushed the SEC to establish quarterly reports in the 1970s in a bid to improve investor confidence.

    Related:

    11 US Billionaires Whose Wealth Increased Most During the Pandemic
    Elon Musk Sells Los Angeles Home to Chinese Billionaire for $29m, Report Says
    Bloomberg Reveals How Much Russian Billionaires Lost in the First Half of 2020
    Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Replaces Google Co-Founder Larry Page as Sixth Richest Person
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse