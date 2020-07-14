Register
06:41 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Tesla logo is seen on a car at Tesla's new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, 14 December 2017

    Tesla Jostles with US Heavyweights in Market Value Amid Massive Stock Rally

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/56/1079775695_0:21:3116:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_52ca0293073ceb4a5f224746776a4574.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007141079877058--tesla-jostles-with-us-heavyweights-in-market-value-amid-massive-stock-rally/

    Tesla Inc.’s stocks have been on a blistering rally amid the economic recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Silicon Valley car maker’s shares quadrupling in price this year and volumes nearly tripling, according to the six-month average.

    Shares of American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. are now valued on a par with many acknowledged heavyweights of US industry after an impressive rally, according to MarketWatch.

    Tesla's market value is currently close to $286 billion, setting the electric-car maker above that of companies like Home Depot Inc., Intel Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

    Judging by data provided by FactSet data, Tesla is also more valuable than Bank of America Corp. and American Express Co. combined.

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are registering losses amid the pandemic-induced recession in the US economy, the car maker’s shares soared on 13 July by 16 percent to reach $1,794.99, bringing it closer to the top 10 US companies in terms of market capitalisation.

    However, Tesla had lost 3.1 percent of these daily gains by the end of the trading session.

    Posting a steady increase in nine of the past 11 sessions, the company’s stocks have more than tripled in value this year.

    Surprise Profits Anticipated

    Optimism regarding Tesla Inc. has emerged from an earnings report for 22 July, which is believed to have driven the current rally in part, with investors anticipating a surprise profit from the company, which has never posted a profitable year.

    It has, however, enjoyed several individually profitable quarters, as was the case in the quarters ending September 2019, December 2019, and March 2020. Over the past three quarters of 2020, Tesla's profits have marked their longest-yet run of profitability.

    On 1 July 2020, Tesla Inc. became the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, exceeding Toyota, as it scored a market value of US$206 billion.

    ​If the car-maker were to secure a profit, its shares could anticipate even more potential activity as Tesla would become eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, becoming the 13th-biggest company in the index, lagging just behind JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a market value of around $298 billion.

    For inclusion in the index, a company has to report an accumulated profit over four consecutive quarters.

    Along with profits, Tesla has grown its deliveries, as the company expects to deliver more than half a million electric cars in 2020.

    Tesla Gigafactory 3 Shanghai
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai

    Tesla’s rally has been feeding into the debate around its future, as some investors predict shares will tumble in a collapse reminiscent of the dot-com bubble, also known as the tech bubble, when excessive speculation regarding Internet-related companies in the late 1990s generated a stock market bubble that led many companies to lose a large portion of their market capitalisation.

    Others have been buying Tesla shares, hailing its underappreciated opportunities, claiming the rise is fundamental and that like Apple Inc., great things are ahead for the electric car-maker.

     

    Related:

    Attn: Short Sellers? Lulz as Elon Musk Peddles Brand-New Tesla ‘Short Shorts’
    Vroom, Vroom! Tesla Overtakes Toyota as Most Valuable Automaker as Electric Vehicle Demand Grows
    Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Denies Being ‘Procured as Child Bride’ for Tesla CEO by Epstein ‘Pimp’ Maxwell
    Tesla Stock Jump Puts Elon Musk Close to a $1.8 Billion Payday
    Tags:
    Dow Jones Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse