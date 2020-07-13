Huawei Registers 13.1 Percent Sales Rise in First Half of 2020 Despite US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese tech giant Huawei has posted revenues of 454 billion yuan ($64.8 billion) in the first half of 2020, a 13.1 percent increase year-on-year, despite increased US sanctions on the firm and uncertainty over it’s role in the development of 5G telecommunications networks across the globe, according to a Monday statement.

"Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2020 today. The company generated CNY454 billion in revenue during this period, a 13.1% increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9.2%," the tech firm said in a statement.

The latest results indicate that the company experienced significant growth in the second quarter of the year, given that Huawei’s first quarter year-on-year revenue growth was just 1.4 percent, according to data released by the firm in April.

This growth has taken place despite tightening US sanctions on the Chinese tech giant. In May, Washington imposed further sanctions on Huawei in an attempt to limit the company’s access to semiconductors manufactured with US equipment.

These measures have prompted the United Kingdom’s government to reassess an earlier decision to allow Huawei to participate in the development of non-sensitive parts of the country’s 5G grid.

The Chinese firm’s use of new equipment as a result of the sanctions has seen the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reportedly say that it will no longer be able to manage the risks of Huawei’s involvement in the network.