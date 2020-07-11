Rock-Solid Safety: Rich People May Now Hide Their Treasures Inside Mountains

Bruenig Mega Safe AG has announced it will build giant treasure vaults right in the heart of the Swiss Alps, within the Bruenig massif, located near the city of Lucerne. The project is moving forward in conjunction with Gasser Felstechnik AG, which specialises in underground construction. The firm stated that the building of the chambers will start next year and will last for at least 18 months.
According to the company, at least a dozen wealthy clients have shown interest in the project, and the firm is now holding talks with them. The starting price for the service is expected to be $500,000, but Bruenig Mega Safe AG needs at least $7.5 million from initial customers to launch the construction, a board member stated.
