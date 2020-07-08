Huawei Set to Top Samsung In Global Smartphone Sales for Third Month Despite US Trade War, Tech Ban

Huawei may surpass smartphone rival Samsung for the third consecutive quarter due to declining global mobile sales, Gizmodo reported on Wednesday.
The report added that Samsung only has less than one percent of the market share in mainland China while Huawei holds over 60 percent.
The news comes as Huawei and Samsung led global mobile sales at 19.7 and 19.6, respectively, with the former taking 21.4 percent of the global market share in April and the latter claiming 19.1 percent.
The Chinese smartphone maker was also named the 6th most innovative firm by the Boston Consulting Group, up 42 places and the largest by any firm in the index.
The news comes after the Trump administration extended a trade ban and barred access to US technologies to Huawei and over 70 Chinese firms, citing national security concerns.
Both Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied accusations of posing a security risk to clients.
Numerous Chinese firms have begun shedding reliance on US technologies, namely after Shanghai chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp began mass-producing Kirin 710 processors due to trade restrictions.
SMIC also announced plans to publicly trade on the Science and Technology Innovation Board via a $7.5bn initial offering, the largest stock sale in decades globally, and amid a major upsurge in Chinese tech investment, according to media reports.
US authorities have not provided any evidence to back their claims to date, according to Huawei officials.
