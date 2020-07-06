Register
10:15 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elon Musk Tesla Sales

    Attn: Short Sellers? Lulz as Elon Musk Peddles Brand-New Tesla ‘Short Shorts’

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    Business
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107656/77/1076567749_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_47e450bf94cf62a434c02b0673ef7067.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007061079805733-attn-short-sellers-lulz-as-elon-musk-peddles-brand-new-tesla-short-shorts/

    Tesla branded short shorts went on sale, as earlier promised by Elon Musk, but sold out almost immediately, with fans eagerly speculating on how the tech entrepreneur had dipped his toes into a completely different career.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a long-awaited pair of red satin “short shorts” among a whole range of branded apparel up for sale on the e-car maker’s online store, thereby chalking up a small win over stubborn investors who had earlier questioned his position at the helm of the company.

    The limited edition garment carries a price tag of $69.420, Musk tweeted, apparently referencing the $420-per-share price that he had offered shareholders in 2018 to take the company private. Musk’s intention, which he outlined at the time in a number of tweets, spawned a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit. Musk has since promised to offer "short shorts" to short sellers who were initially against the Tesla venture, such as hedge fund manager David Einhorn.

    However, now, it seems to have already gone down in history, taking into account Tesla’s success, with the company’s shares surging 189% this year.

    Netizens seemed enthusiastic about Musk’s apparel offer, with many picking up on the fact that the shorts are already completely sold out. And indeed, a few minutes after he tweeted it out, their entire line, in every size, was not available for purchasing. Musk  again took to Twitter, saying ... "Dang, we broke the website.”

    “Anybody that buys a pair of those shorts for $69 needs their head checked bigtime!!!” One exclaimed, with another posting mockingly:

    “The same who have said the same about buying Tesla stocks 5 years ago; look at the resell prices in a few weeks.”

    “For 69.420 i want Elon’s autograph signed with ink made from short sellers' tears,” another chimed in.

    Many more opted for gag gifs and memes to illustrate Elon Musk’s stinging move:

    “Elon we need to see a pic of you in it holding a flamethrower, it'd be really funny. Pls do it for the memes man,” another called, while someone else suggested the entrepreneur should send a pair directly to the SEC.

    “Official shareholders attire,” another quipped.

    The market cap of Elon Musk's electric car business has not only surpassed that of such giants as Coca-Cola, Disney, Cisco, Merck and Exxon Mobil, it is even worth more than Japanese carmaker Toyota, making Tesla the most valuable auto company on the planet.

    Related:

    Tesla Investors Advised to Vote Down Elon Musk as CEO Over Risk of ‘Reputational Harm’
    Amber Heard Had Affairs With Elon Musk, James Franco, Depp's Lawyers Say
    'Don’t Know Ghislaine At All': Elon Musk Rebuffs 'Photobomb' With Epstein's 'Madam' Maxwell
    Tags:
    hedge fund, shareholders, SEC, ventures, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse