French Government Urges Airbus to Save as Many Jobs as Possible Amid Industry Crisis

“So I ask [Airbus CEO] Guillaume Faury to use all the levers of [the government's plan for the aviation industry] to avoid, limit job cuts as much as possible,” Pannier-Runacher said on the BFMTV broadcaster.
Faury earlier on Monday said that Airbus would reduce its supply and product volumes by 40 percent over the two-year period and carry out thousands of job cuts amid a severe downturn in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in June, the French government unveiled a rescue package of 15 billion euros (almost $17 billion) for the aviation industry.
The package was put together to support such companies as Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers, as a series of limitations, including travel restrictions, have been in place in France since mid-March.
