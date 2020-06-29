Register
14:28 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A BP logo at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015

    BP Sells Petrochemical Division to Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos for $5 Billion

    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/87/1079748786_0:256:3072:1984_1200x675_80_0_0_07bc7aeceb1c4b2f759d862df37d1bf4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006291079748830-bp-sells-petrochemical-division-to-jim-ratcliffes-ineos-for-5-billion/

    The British oil and gas group already sold several businesses to Ineos, most notably its chemicals unit under a $9-billion deal 15 years ago. The surprise move comes as BP is trying to cut both costs and greenhouse emissions.

    BP has reached a $5 billion deal to sell its petrochemical unit to British chemical producer Ineos.

    The London-based energy giant will immediately receive $400 million from Ineos and a further $3.6 billion when the deal goes through (it is expected to complete by the year-end). The remaining $1 billion will be paid in several batches by the end of June 2021.

    BP’s petrochemicals unit employs around 1,700 people mainly consists of the aromatics division – polyesters used in fibres, textile, film and packaging – and acetyls, which produces chemicals for food flavouring, preservation, pharmaceuticals, paints, and adhesives.

    BP’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, said in a statement that he recognised the sale would be a “surprise” for the petrochemicals industry, adding the company would “do [its] best to minimise uncertainty” for employees.

    The surprise deal has helped BP hit its target of $15 billion in asset sales a year ahead of schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic and market disruptions affected the oil industry. The company earlier announced plans to slash 10,000 jobs, or about 15 percent of its 70,000 workforce, and a quarter of its spending.

    The energy group this year set the target to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050, while plastics and other petrochemical products are expected to drive global oil demand for the next several decades.

    BP already sold a number of its businesses to Ineos, the UK’s largest private company whose founder and owner Jim Ratcliffe is the country’s wealthiest man. The biggest deal saw Ineos take over BP’s massive chemicals division Innovene for $9 billion in 2005.

    Ratcliffe, a prominent Brexit backer, in recent years purchased the French top-flight football club Nice, British cycling franchise Team Sky, and announced plans to build a successor to Land Rover’s off-road vehicle Defender, which was discontinued in 2016.

    The billionaire said: “We are delighted to acquire these top-class businesses from BP, extending the Ineos position in global petrochemicals and providing great scope for expansion and integration with our existing business.”

    The most recent deal reaffirms the heavy focus of Ineos on plastics, as environmentalists increasingly call for the use of disposable plastics for packaging and serviceware to limit waste.

    Ineos intends to build, in cooperation with the recycling firm Plastic Energy, a plant in Europe to convert up to 30,000 metric tons of mixed plastic waste a year into oil for producing new plastic.

    Tags:
    deal, purchase, chemicals, United Kingdom, Jim Ratcliffe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse