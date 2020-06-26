Register
05:07 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing

    Foreign Investment Ceiling Limits Not to Rise in China

    © AFP 2020 / WANG ZHAO
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006261079720091-foreign-investment-ceiling-limits-not-to-rise-in-china/

    China has cut the stop list for foreign investment and increased the maximum allowed share of foreign capital in sectors where investment has already been allowed.

    In China, there are now only 33 sectors that foreign capital is banned from working in, instead of 40. For some sectors, the restrictions have been fully lifted. China has pledged to significantly increase the access of foreign capital to the domestic market by 2021. However, Beijing has decided to implement some of its plans ahead of schedule.

    According to China’s National Development and Reform Commission, restrictions on foreign capital shares for the banking, insurance sector and brokerage services will be abolished in July this year. Previously, there were limits of 51% for foreign participation. Some foreign financial companies have already applied for full control over joint ventures in China. In particular, JP Morgan was the first company to receive permission to transfer its business in China under its full control. Other major global players – UBS Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse – followed suit, as they applied to expand their stakes in their joint ventures with China.

    China will prematurely reduce restrictions on the access of foreign capital to the domestic market, said Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, during last year's economic forum in Dalian, also known as “Summer Davos”. The same year, China adopted the Foreign Investment Law (FIL), which expands the access of foreign capital to the Chinese market and balances the rights of foreign and local companies. Moreover, at that time, a short truce was reached in the trade war between China and the United States after negotiations between the leaders of the two countries in Osaka.

    Today, despite a new round of escalation of relations between China and the US – in new realities, claims by Washington of stealing American technology and unfair trade policy by China have been added to the accusations of concealing data on coronavirus spreading – China has still decided to pursue domestic market liberalisation. The updated stop-list for foreign investment has been reduced to 33 industries. Now foreign businesses can invest in gas and heat pipeline infrastructure in cities with a population of over 500,000 people, in the processing of radioactive materials and nuclear fuel, and in traditional Chinese medicine. Furthermore, from now on the foreign investment ceiling limit has been increased to 66% in such areas as wheat breeding and seed production.

    Despite the clear trend of de-globalisation in some Western countries, as well as the decline in global investment activity caused by the slowdown of economies due to COVID-19, China, on the contrary, is seeking to attract more foreign investment. According to Rhodium Group, the number of M&A deals by foreign companies of Chinese partners has increased sharply in the last 18 months. The major activity is carried out by American and European companies. For example, Volkswagen acquired control over Anhui Jianghuai Automotive for $1.1 billion. Moreover, the German carmaker bought a 26% stake in the Chinese manufacturer of batteries for electric cars Guoxuan High-Tech for $1.2 billion.

    An investor looks at a stock price monitor at a private securities company Thursday Sept. 10, 2009, in Shanghai, China.
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    China Stocks Tumble on Spiking Sino-US Tension, Lingering Economic Uncertainty Triggered by COVID-19
    Since an important driver of China's economic growth – exports – is currently experiencing bad times, China is boosting the other two main sources of growth – domestic consumption and investment. To stimulate domestic consumption this year, the country's authorities have set a goal to completely get rid of poverty and maintain stable employment. And the best way to stimulate investment is to increase further openness and transparency of its own market. Faced with global uncertainty, foreign businesses are looking for a “safe haven” to invest in, which China can become. Government support measures for the economy and business contribute to investor confidence in the prospects for a rapid recovery of China after the new crisis. And this confidence is confirmed by practice: foreign investment in China has grown by 7.5% in the last 18 months.

    Tags:
    economic growth, financial, investment, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Military vehicles in Volgograd during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II
    Cities Across Russia Celebrate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse