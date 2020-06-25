Iranian President Unveils Three Oil, Petrochemical Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled three oil and petrochemical projects which have been launched in the country’s central, southern and northwestern parts, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The first project is to focus on hexane production at the Imam Khomeini Shazand Refinery in the Markazi province. The project is expected to help increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

The second one, developed by the country’s Oil Ministry, is the Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline, which will increase the transport capacity to one million barrels per day, according to the news outlet. The pipeline will deliver crude oil from the Bushehr province to all of southern Iran.

According to the Oil Ministry, the project will create sustainable job development, as well as employment opportunities in Makran, the coastal region of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, which is one of the most important trade, economic and tourist zones.

The third project is the Miandoab (Qoshachay) petrochemical complex, located in the northwestern West Azerbaijan province. According to the IRNA, the complex should ensure the growth of petrochemical production by 140,000 tonnes.

The opening of these three valuable projects will save the foreign exchange market under the United States’ sanctions and add 500,000 gallons of petrol to the country’s capacity of fuel production, Rouhani said, as quoted by the IRNA.