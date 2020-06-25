Scandal-Hit Wirecard Files for Insolvency Amid Allegations of Billions Missing From Accounts

German payment processor and financial services provider Wirecard on Thursday announced it is filing for insolvency at a district court in Munich amid an accounting scandal. The company is also considering whether insolvency applications have to be filed for its subsidiaries.
The German company, which processes payments for businesses, including Visa and Mastercard, was considered one of the most promising European fintech firms. However, Wirecard faced major troubles last year after reports emerged that it had used forged and backdated contracts for several suspicious transactions.
As a result of the recent developments, the company's share price plunged more than 85 percent, which constitued a loss of almost $12.5 billion in market value.
