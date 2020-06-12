Register
11:03 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)

    Berlin Reportedly Fears New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Could Target German State

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Business
    Get short URL
    147
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104828/39/1048283900_0:140:5134:3027_1200x675_80_0_0_b9e87b074e96f183a593f00e19a4d426.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006121079593425-berlin-reportedly-fears-new-us-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-could-affect-german-state/

    Last week, the chairman of the Bundestag's committee on energy warned that Berlin could retaliate to new sanctions legislation presently being proposed in Washington by slapping import duties on US gas.

    Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is concerned that new US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may affect not only German and European companies, but federal agencies as well, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing an internal ministry document.

    According to FAZ, the ministry fears that the new sanctions legislation being proposed by a bipartisan group of US lawmakers will target entities providing services -such as inspections, tests or certification work necessary to operate the pipeline. Therefore, the newspaper says, it's thought that the sanctions will target the government departments engaged in administrative and technical work for Nord Stream 2's construction or operation.

    "It would be something new if sanctions were to be directed against the departments of (friendly) governments or against governments directly," the internal document says, according to the newspaper. In any event, "it can be assumed that the new sanctions will significantly increase the number of German and European companies that are a potential sanctions target," the document adds.

    Speaking at a press conference later Friday, Economic Affairs and Energy minister Peter Altmaier stressed that new US sanctions measures against Nord Stream 2 would be a mistake.

    "Regarding the US and the subject of Nord Stream 2, I think it would make little sense to speculate on possible measures. The German government has long been of the opinion that extraterritorial sanctions are at odds with international law and do not help to advance international cooperation," Altmaier said, speaking to reporters.
    The Russian pipe layer vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
    The Russian pipe layer vessel "Akademik Cherskiy" is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    Last week, Bundestag committee on energy matters chairman Klaus Ernst warned that Berlin would not sit idly by if Washington moved forward with the new sanctions measures, but consider "serious measures to protect ourselves," including new duties on US gas imports. According to the Left Party (Die Linke) lawmaker, US behaviour related to Nord Stream 2 could be characterized as an encroachment on German and European sovereignty.

    Heiko Hessenkemper, an Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker and another member of the committee on energy matters, called Washington's desire to levy further sanctions on the energy project constitutes a form of "economic imperialism" aimed at protecting the US fracking industry by illegal means.

    Nord Stream 2 Tensions

    Nord Stream 2 is a €9.5 billion natural gas pipeline project designed to be able to pump up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany and Western Europe via the Baltic Sea. Late last year, Washington threatened to slap sanctions on contractors working on the project, prompting a Swiss pipeline contractor to pull out of construction with just 160 km of the 1,230 km pipeline left to build.

    Along with Russian gas giant Gazprom, Nord Stream 2's participants include Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, France's Engie, Austria's OMV and the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell.

    Russia sailed the Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying ship from the Russian Far East to the Baltic region last month, and has repeatedly promised to complete the pipeline, regardless of US pressure.

    US Republican and Democratic senators introduced new sanctions legislation targeting Nordstream 2 last Thursday, with the bill facetiously entitled 'Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act'. Also last week, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was on board with the idea of new sanctions on the Russian-European project.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse