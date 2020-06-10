Elon, We Have a Problem: Shares of Nikola Soar After Company’s Boss Advertises 'Bad A** Truck'

It seems that Elon Musk’s Tesla company has a new rival in the auto market. Shares of Nikola, which is also named after prominent electrical engineer Nikola Tesla and produces electric vehicles, have been soaring ever since it recently went public, rising 120 percent after completing a merger with shell company VectorIQ.
But its success in the stock markets is not the only thing that makes Nikola a strong potential challenger to Tesla. Its new electric truck, the Badger, has been described by the company’s boss Trevor Milton as "the most bad a** zero emission truck".
We open up reservations for the most bad ass zero emission truck on June 29th. See the @nikolamotor Badger in person at #nikolaworld2020 this year. You'll get to see a real operating truck, not a fake show truck. Expect stamped metal panels, functioning interior w/ hvac, 4x4, etc pic.twitter.com/SkY9zV0bbs— Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 8, 2020
Shares of the company were up 27 percent after Milton boasted about the truck’s capabilities on Twitter. Badger has an estimated range of 600 miles, which is 100 miles more than Tesla’s Cybertruck. Milton boasted that Badger’s fuel cell would weigh 10,000 pounds less than the one in Tesla. However, when it comes to price, Tesla seems a clear winner. The starting price for the Cybertruck is $39,000, while the projected retail price for the Badger will be between $ 60,000 – 90,000.
All comments
Show new comments (0)