Register
11:48 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: The British flag and a smartphone with a Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

    What's at Stake? 'Rip and Replace' Policy on Huawei Will Cost UK Global Lead in 5G, Vodafone Warns

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/19/1079561946_0:48:3240:1870_1200x675_80_0_0_de63339dfdb89cdcb16af0f750334ba1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006101079573977-whats-at-stake-rip-and-replace-policy-on-huawei-will-cost-uk-global-lead-in-5g-vodafone-warns/

    The world's second-largest telecoms group made the announcement amid the ongoing US trade war on China and increased pressure from US authorities to block the world's largest provider of IT telecoms equipment from building telecoms networks with European partners.

    Vodafone Group Plc warned that Britain will lose its ability to lead the world in 5G if it decided to remove IT telecoms equipment from Huawei Technologies in its networks.

    “The UK’s leadership in 5G will be lost if mobile operators are forced to spend time and money replacing existing equipment”, chief technology officer Scott Petty told Reuters in an email.

    People walk past an illuminated logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei's 30-Year Track Record Shows Firm Safety Priority to UK 5G Networks, 2025 Gigabit Pledge, VP Says
    The UK government should work to expand 5G coverage across the country and invest in 5G technology rather than removing equipment from the Chinese telecoms giant, he added.

    “We are not tied to one supplier, but it is important to understand the extent of what is at stake here,” he concluded.

    The Financial Times, who first reported the story, revealed that the UK was one of the first countries to launch 5G, with Vodafone, Three and BT using Huawei's IT infrastructure equipment.

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson approved Huawei's role in building British networks in January with a 35 percent market share, but excluded the company from core network components after designated it a "high-risk vendor".

    The 35 percent target was estimated to cost Vodafone Group around £178m and "take around five years to implement", chief executive Nick Read said in April.

    But the cap would set back UK telecoms giant BT "around £500m over the next five years", chief executive Philip Jansen said in January.

    Huawei
    © CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / Huawei P10 launch event
    Full-Fibre Fallout: How Much Could Possible UK Gov't Phase-Out Of Huawei Cost Britain's IT, 5G Edge?
    The news comes after the US failed to provided evidence on cybersecurity flaws or vulnerabilities to back its claims to date, Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang told Sputnik on Monday.

    "There are no reasons to believe such unfounded truths in the company. What we have been doing in the UK is working with the UK National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) since 2011, and we have chosen to remain transparent for over 10 years", Mr Zhang said at the time.

    The news comes after Senator Tom Cotton [R-AR] alleged at a UK Defence Committee session in early June that Huawei equipment could harm US military aircraft stationed in the UK, but did not cite any evidence for his claims.

    Washington, which extended a ban on the Chinese company and over 70 other Chinese firms placed on an Entity List in May last year, has routinely accused Huawei of using its equipment to spy for the Chinese government. But Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly and sharply denied the claims and urged US authorities to cite evidence despite none being provided to date.

    Related:

    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    Full-Fibre Fallout: How Much Could Possible UK Gov't Phase-Out Of Huawei Cost Britain's IT, 5G Edge?
    Market Access, Not Cybersecurity Behind US Push to Block Huawei From UK's 5G Networks - Official
    Huawei's 30-Year Track Record Shows Firm Safety Priority to UK 5G Networks, 2025 Gigabit Pledge - VP
    Tags:
    British Telecom (BT), Vodafone, Tom Cotton, US-China trade war, mobile internet, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5g, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse