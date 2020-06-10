Register
08:19 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    5G Network

    Finland Rolls Ahead With 5G Following Spectrum Auction Among Telecom Operators

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/09/1078930932_0:153:1920:1233_1200x675_80_0_0_a0bb70dca2337dd2a50edca170e7f499.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006101079573377-finland-rolls-ahead-with-5g-following-spectrum-auction-among-telecom-operators/

    Compared with fellow European nations developing 5G, the Finnish auction was concluded much faster, while Finnish licenses are also considerably less expensive and cover a broader spectrum.

    Telecom operators Telia, Elisa, and Telenor-owned DNA have all won frequencies in the country’s auction of new high-speed 5G mobile networks, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

    The latest auction included three 800 MHz bands in the 25.1-27.5 GHz range for use in mainland Finland, and all three were sold at a starting price of 7 million euros ($7.9 million) each.

    Elisa won the 25.1-25.9 GHz frequencies, Telia 25.9-26.7 GHz, and DNA 26.7-27.5 GHz, with no other bidders, the ministry said.

    Following the first 5G licenses granted in 2018, the second batch will be valid until the end of 2033.

    Finland, home to network equipment company Nokia, was among the first countries in the world to introduce 5G technology. Construction of the new networks can begin on 1 July.

    “Over the past 18 months, the 5G network has been made available in 30 cities and municipalities in Finland. This spring, well-functioning connections have proved even more valuable than anticipated", the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency said in a statement, referring to the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Finland's approach with a prompt auction is in stark contrast to other countries such as Germany, whose last spectrum auction dragged on for weeks. Finnish licenses are also considerably less expensive and cover a broader spectrum. Whereas Italy in 2018 saw five companies vying over just 1,000 MHz, Finland had only three bidders sharing between themselves a total of 2,400 MHz, with each of the operators entitled to equal shares of the spectrum. The Italians also spent 11 times as much as the Finns.

    Earlier this year, Ericsson snagged a 10-year contract with Finnish authorities to supply 5G core network gear for the country’s next-generation public safety network initiative, called Virve 2.0. Notably, Finnish vendor and Ericsson rival Nokia does not appear to be involved in the project.

    The novel coronavirus pandemic previously put a damper on 5G development, but Finland has already lifted the lockdown and is on its way to recovery.

     

    Related:

    Ripping China Out of 5G Networks Would 'Make Globe Less Secure', UK's Top Cyber Spy Warns
    NATO Head Stoltenberg Says There Will Be New Review Amid Participation of Huawei in UK's 5G Network
    Boris Johnson Risks Commons Revolt Unless He Pledges Binding 5G Exit Deadline - Report
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, 5G network, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse