15:27 GMT08 June 2020
    In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, attendees use their smartphones near a Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei is racing to develop replacements for Google apps. U.S. sanctions imposed on security grounds block Huawei from using YouTube and other popular Google core apps.

    Huawei Vice President Calls for UK ‘Fact-Based Approach’ to Chinese Tech Giant

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    by
    0 10
    The British government is reportedly mulling boosting state funding for domestic telecoms companies so that they can better compete in the 5G sector. The move comes as part of London’s current efforts to reduce Huawei’s involvement in building the UK's 5G infrastructure.

    Huawei has announced that it is "as committed as ever" to delivering "the best equipment" to Britain’s 5G mobile and full-fibre broadband providers.

    The Chinese telecom giant’s open letter to the public comes as Huawei is launching a newspaper and Internet campaign to mark 20 years of its business in the UK.

    Speaking at the BBC on Monday, Huawei Vice President and head of its UK operations Victor Zhang, in turn, explained that the advertising campaign’s goal is to help people know the facts about the company amid all the "noise" related to the firm.

    He voiced hope that Britain would take an "evidence and fact-based approach" on Huawei, warning of the far-reaching economic repercussions of the company’s possible exclusion from participating in building the UK’s 5G network.

    “We believe the UK will definitely review this based on the facts and the evidence, because the UK will take its own interests very seriously”, the Huawei vice president said.

    He underscored the need to “work closely to address the issue”, but added that Huawei should “take action to accelerate the broadband deployment” because the company doesn’t “have time to delay this”.

    UK Seeking ‘New Entrants’ in 5G Market

    The interview comes after The Times reported last week that British Prime Boris Johnson was considering increasing state funding for domestic telecoms companies, such as Vodafone and BT, so that they can better compete in the 5G sector, as part of London’s current efforts to diminish Huawei’s involvement in building the UK's 5G infrastructure.

    This followed the UK government announcing in late May that they had been “seeking new entrants” into the country’s 5G telecommunications market since January, “something we have been speaking with our allies about including the United States”.

    The announcement followed the government saying in February that they would give Huawei a limited role in building the UK's 5G network, despite previous warnings from Washington that the move could potentially compromise Britain's security and hamper intelligence-sharing between the US and the UK.

    At the same time, London stressed at the time that Huawei would be excluded from the 5G network's "core" parts, such as security-related areas.

    The announcement came amid a US crackdown on Huawei, which has been in place since May 2019, when the Department of Commerce prohibited Internet providers from using the company's products and American companies from selling technologies to the Chinese tech giant without obtaining a special license first.

    The White House claims that the company is collaborating with the Chinese government to allow it to spy on those who use the tech titan's equipment, allegations that have been rejected by both Beijing and Huawei.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

