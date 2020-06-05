UK Luxury Carmaker Bentley Looks to Slash Up to 1,000 Jobs Amid COVID-19 Economic Crisis

“In the interest of protecting Bentley through this immediate crisis, avoiding any further reductions in colleague numbers, and securing the company's future, Bentley is looking for as many as 1,000 colleagues to accept these terms,” Bentley said, adding that compulsory layoffs may be required in the future.
The company, which is based in the English city of Crewe, said that it would provide financial assistance to help workers that agree to leave the company voluntarily find new jobs.
Bentley has roughly 4,200 workers in the United Kingdom.
The carmaker recorded financial losses of 288 million euros ($326 million) in 2018, before recording a modest profit of 65 million euros ($73 million) a year later.
Carmakers across the world have announced cuts and layoffs amid a massive fall in demand caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In late May, French automotive manufacturer Renault announced that it would shed 15,000 jobs as part of severe cost-cutting measures.
