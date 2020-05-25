Register
12:55 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing masks walk past the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020.

    Post-Pandemic Economy: Great Depression or Growth Point?

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/10/1079371051_0:0:3454:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_deb06d8ad3b69ead985694b9b25160df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005251079411375-post-pandemic-economy-great-depression-or-growth-point/

    Russian scientists are getting ready to submit their proposals to the Nationwide Action Plan to counter the pandemic in the Russian Federation. Which sectors of the economy will be the drivers of development in the post-pandemic world? Does basic science have the capacity to provide an adequate scientific response to the challenges of the pandemic?

    This is how Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, started an online meeting organised by Russia’s Ministry of Higher Education and Science, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Scientific Russia portal.

    From Crisis to Growth, Bypassing Stagnation

    According to Professor Abel Aganbegyan, the head of the Department of Economic Theory and Politics at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia will face a deep structural crisis in 2020. In his opinion, there are three reasons for this crisis: the coronavirus, the oil and gas situation, and the effects of seven-year stagnation.

    The professor’s unnerving forecast is that gross domestic product will decrease by about 8%, real disposable incomes will fall by 8-10%, the state budget will decrease by 1.5 times, enterprises’ financial results will be halved and their number will be reduced by 1.5 times (due to the bankruptcy of small and medium-sized enterprises), while the number of poor in the country will increase to 30 million.

    "In social terms, this crisis will be much deeper than the crisis of 2009, when GDP decreased by 8%, but retail decreased by only 5%. This time these indicators will be higher, considering the fact that the population’s disposable real incomes have been declining in previous years, and now new challenges have been added to that", he said.

    At the same time, the academician recalled that the country managed to overcome the 2009 crisis: "in one and a half years we restored the maximum level of 2008". A serious anti-crisis programme was developed; 10.9% of the total gross product and $211 billion from gold and foreign exchange reserves were spent on it, including maintaining the ruble.

    "Today, there is nothing like that in the Russian government’s measures. It’s unlikely that considering the current exchange rate we will spend more than 4% of GDP. Meanwhile, the United States and the leading European countries are assessing their expenses for overcoming the crisis at 15-20% of GDP. In these states, this is the first time since the Great Depression; and for the UK, it is the first time in 300 years", the academician added.

    He is convinced that the amount that Russia needs to spend on overcoming the crisis is 10-15 trillion rubles a year (“of which 4-6 trillion in return money will go to the budget, and most of the money can be spent in the form of low-interest or interest-free loans”).

    In his opinion, Russia’s Central Bank is not yet actively involved in the anti-crisis process. “The Central Bank has tightened lending terms for citizens, raised some interest rates; it hasn’t reduced the percent for new loans to citizens, although it has lowered the key rate by half a percent, promising to reduce it further. But this is not enough. It is extremely important to make the Central Bank a bank for socio-economic development, and make the banking system together with government measures focused on solving socio-economic problems. Banking assets are the main money bag”, the expert pointed out.

    ​​Professor Aganbegyan’s key point is that the pandemic has provided Russia with a unique opportunity to immediately move to socio-economic growth, rather than return to stagnation, after the crisis. “Stagnation doesn’t have a mechanism to exit it and move to growth; on the contrary, it causes only negative trends. The crisis has the most important mechanism for overcoming it. Most of the country’s industrial enterprises have resumed working, construction projects have opened. People won’t go on vacation right now; they will work hard to make up for income losses.

    Of course, this will give a huge impetus. In addition, in April, oil prices were at $18, now they have already risen to $25; by the end of the year they can reach $30-35. This is a significant reimbursement of those 4.5 trillion rubles that we have lost due to the fact that oil and gas production revenues decreased by 2.5 times”, he explained.

    In his opinion, in order to move to growth after the crisis, it’s necessary to quickly increase two main growth drivers: investment in fixed assets and investment in the knowledge economy, that is, in human capital.

    Excess Emission of Money

    Professor Alexander Dynkin, the president of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations and an RAS member, adheres to a completely different anti-crisis strategy. In his opinion, according to the May indicator of sovereign financial stability for groups of countries with emerging markets, Russia ranks first in terms of financial stability. Kazakhstan, Israel, and Poland are close to Russia in these indicators. South Africa, Ukraine, and Turkey rank last. There’s no need to talk about either a deficit or banking panic in the Russian banking sector.

    The three announced support packages for the social sphere and economy are estimated at 4.1% of GDP, and they are not critical for financial sector sustainability. A reliable forecast that Russia will have a record grain harvest this year also gives rise to cautious optimism.

    "I’m using economic categories, but if we have the second wave of the epidemic in autumn, the estimates will have to be reviewed, and the government is considering projected risks", he added.

    The academic notes that the US administration is striving to solve the problem with one powerful financial blow.

    "This is the result of two things. Healthcare with a colossal budget of 17% of GDP has been completely helpless during the first wave of the virus. The US death toll has far exceeded the number of casualties during the Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq wars combined. The US administration can’t back down: the elections are on 3 November. We see that the US is pursuing a wartime financial policy. Meanwhile, its public debt is approaching 107% of GDP. The last time the US had such public debt was in 1946", the professor said.

    National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien walks after being interviewed at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US National Security Adviser O'Brien Compares China's COVID Response to Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster
    According to him, the American strategy for overcoming the crisis will entail a number of problems that can only aggravate the deep recession if there is a second wave of the pandemic. An excess emission of money at record low interest rates risks leading to financial bubbles and a delayed inflation spike, the academician believes.

    In general, he believes that the crisis of 2020-2021 is not a standard financial economic crisis, such as, say, the Asian crisis of 1997-1998; and this is not the Great Depression. This is a so-called external crisis associated with external circumstances, in this case, with a pandemic. There already are almost 4.5 million infected, while a third of a million have died. These are scary numbers for peacetime. They reflect the level of globalisation. In the 14th century, it took the plague 17 years to go from China, through Byzantium, to Europe by sea and the Silk Road. Today, it is days and weeks. Don’t expect overly dramatic changes. This didn’t even happen after the Spanish Flu of 1918-1920.

    Decline of the Era of Megacities and the 'Offshore Person'

    According to Konstantin Korishchenko, the head of the Department of Stock Markets and Financial Engineering at the RANEPA School of Finance and Banking, right after the pandemic, people will see the economy function in a completely different way. In his opinion, the pandemic has revealed serious structural changes in all three elements of the economy – production, sale, and consumption.

    Thus, according to him, there is a large-scale economic experiment in terms of changing the nature of production: "in-office interaction has been forcibly turned into remote, and companies have switched to remote working mode". On the one hand, this has created great problems for them, and on the other hand, it has made it possible to assess what they didn’t dare to do before the pandemic.

    The gradual development of e-commerce has followed an evolutionary path. Amid the epidemiological restrictions, suppliers were forced to quickly switch to an online buy/sell system. The consumption sphere also went through a similar forced transformation: people started going shopping much less frequently.

    "In fact, we see companies that had previously adapted to e-commerce gaining advantages over existing retail chains focused on shopping centres. Marketplaces selling not only specific goods, but also carrying out complex sales, connecting the seller and buyer on the Internet, have come to the forefront. This leads to a significant increase in the number of logistics centres’ activities", the expert said.

    He also added that the pandemic has given impetus to the global development of 3D printing, a mechanism that can supply various types of products - first of the simplest kind, and then more complex.

    However, the scientist believes that the most dramatic changes are already taking place and will take place in the field of labour relations. According to some reports, 29% of the workforce in the United States can work remotely.

    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Government Reportedly Plans to Rescue 'Strategically Important' Companies Amid COVID-19 Crisis
    According to preliminary estimates, remote working has turned out to be 1/3 third more efficient and two times cheaper for employers. Over the past few months, a problem has appeared related to the formation and framing of a digital identity. Data associated with a particular person becomes a key element of their functioning; the actual movement is associated with the movement of their digital data.

    This will lead to a further blurring of borders: if yesterday you hired a Moscow-based accountant, tomorrow, when you work remotely, you will hire accountants, for example, from Minsk or Vladivostok. The "offshore person" will dramatically reduce your costs. After the pandemic, relations between companies and people will change: what we saw was one company and many workers; what we will see is one employee and several companies.

    What will this lead to in terms of lifestyle? According to the expert, the working week will change from five days to a few hours in the office. As a result, people will move out of town. In effect, this will mean the start of the decline of the era of megacities.

    Tags:
    Great Depression, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse