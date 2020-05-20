Wintershall Dea Has Fulfilled Fully Obligations on Nord Stream 2 Funding - Company Head

"We have made the final payment, therefore having fulfilled our financial obligations regarding the Nord Stream 2," Meren said at a teleconference.
The company still has no information regarding progress in the pipeline construction, he added.
The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.
A number of Western states, including the United States, have long been opposing the project.
