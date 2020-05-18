Register
20:20 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020

    Dow Soars 911 Points as COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Spikes, More US States Reopen

    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (48)
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/32/1079153217_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1a2c2e8ed45f4428b69d327a80a9ff69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005181079344621-dow-soars-911-points-as-covid-19-vaccine-optimism-spikes-more-us-states-reopen/

    Between positive news about efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccine and optimism about parts of the US economy opening up again, US stocks closed on Monday with significant gains.

    All stock indices at the New York Stock Exchange saw huge gain on Monday, following its worst week in two bad months of economic shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 3.85% higher than opening, a gain of 911.95 points to close at 24,597.37. The Nasdaq Composite saw similar gains, gaining 220.27 points for an 2.44% gain, to finish at 9,234.83; the S&P 500 increased by 90.21 points to close at 2,953.91, an increase of 3.15%.

    Earlier on Monday, biotech company Moderna gave a promising report on its efforts to develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The results of a Phase 1 trial showed a boosted immune response, producing results very similar to those who contracted the disease and recovered from it.

    Moderna’s shares jumped 20% following the news. However, the road to a marketable vaccine is still long and arduous. Meanwhile, more than 1.5 million Americans have contracted the novel coronavirus and more than 90,000 have died.

    Meanwhile, nearly every US state has announced plans for relaxing social lockdown restrictions and reopening parts of their economies, news that helped markets rocket further higher still. However, an analysis by Reuters noted that just 13 of the 50 states had met guidelines for reopening set by the US federal government, which include a 14-day decrease in new cases and a massive increase in virus testing, among other measures of outbreak prevalence.

    Still, experts noted that investors remain cautious, especially about the possibility of secondary outbreaks after closures are relaxed.

    “Even with better economic numbers, the market won’t rejoice,” Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities in Singapore, told the Wall Street Journal.

    However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned over the weekend that the US economy could take more than a year to recover. Meanwhile, unemployment stands at Great Depression-era levels, with nearly 16% of the workforce out of work and firings expected to continue into June.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (48)

    Related:

    Emirati Miracle: Abu Dhabi Investment Firm's Stocks Mushroom by 2,800 Percent in a Year
    New York Stock Exchange Will Begin Partial Reopening on 26 May
    Asia-Pacific Stocks See Little Change As Certain Countries Embrace Eased Lockdown
    Tags:
    reopening, rally, vaccine, US Stocks, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse